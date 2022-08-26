Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for burglary and stabbing in west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said they arrested a man who broke into an apartment and stabbed a family member on Sunday night. 49-year-old Cameron StandingRock was arrested for first degree burglary and first degree assault on Monday. SPD said they responded to a stabbing at the...
KHQ Right Now
Man wanted in shooting near Riverfront Park arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said in partnership with the Portland Police Bureau, they arrested the man who allegedly fired shots at Riverfront Park earlier this month. 26-year-old Matthew Brumfield was arrested in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 26. Right now, Brumfield is set to be extradited back...
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane police officer found guilty of 2 counts of rape
SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Spokane Police Department (SPD) officer Nathan Nash has been found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape. Nash has also been found not guilty on one additional count of rape and not guilty of unlawful imprisonment. According to court documents, two women accused Nash...
KHQ Right Now
Accused road rage shooter pleads not guilty to murder, drive-by shooting charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - Treven Lewis, accused of a fatal road rage shooting on I-90 in July entered a not guilty plea to all counts in Spokane Superior Court. He is facing second-degree murder, drive-by shooting and unlawful possesion of a firearm. Last Updated August 30 at 11:00 a.m. The Spokane...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for burglary and lying about his identity to deputies
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man trying to break into storage crates at a construction site early Tuesday. 36-year-old Andrew J. Holstad was charged with second degree burglary, criminal impersonation, possessing burglary tools and making false statements to a public servant. Deputies...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect found inside home wearing victim's clothes, jewelry
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said 31-year-old Shawn Lamere has been booked in the Spokane County Jail for burglary after being found in a victim's home wearing their clothes and jewelry. According to SCSO, deputies arrived to a gated home near North 5 Mile Road and...
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane police officer slams his accusers on Facebook while jury deliberates in pending rape case
As the jury deliberated his fate, a former Spokane police officer on trial for rape posted his thoughts on social media Tuesday about the two women who accused him of sexually assaulting them. Nathan Nash called one of his accusers, a now 25-year-old woman, "a known meth-head" and accused her...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane city leaders speak out over recent shootings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate two separate shootings late last week. The first happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Dutch Jake Park in West Central Spokane that left four people injured. The second was Saturday morning near Franklin Park in North Spokane. Police found one man dead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Firefighting equipment stolen off of DNR truck assigned to wildfire north of Government Way
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighting equipment and personal gear was stolen off of a truck belonging to the Department of Natural Resources while fighting the Palisades Fire. For details on the stolen equipment click here.
KHQ Right Now
Four ill kittens left abandoned in Kootenai Humane Society parking lot
HAYDEN, Idaho - Four ill kittens were dropped off in the middle of the night at the Kootenai Humane Society last Tuesday and now the kittens are being treated at a foster home. Whoever did this could face animal cruelty charges which carry a maximum of six months in jail...
KHQ Right Now
Two teenagers in serious condition after crash with dump truck on Trent Avenue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says two teenage girls were injured in a crash after being hit by a dump truck while trying to turn. “It was almost like a scene from a movie, that’s how I would describe it, like you didn’t believe that was real," Witness Ashley Whitmore said.
KHQ Right Now
Two teens injured after crash on Trent
Two teens were injured on Tuesday after a car crash on Trent in Spokane Valley. WSP says the driver of the car failed to yield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395
COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
KHQ Right Now
Four Patriot Front members, including leader, plead not guilty
Four more Patriot Front members have all pleaded not guilty for conspiracy to riot in Coeur d'Alene. The men who pleaded not guilty on Aug. 30 include the group's leader, Thomas Rousseau. So far, every member has pleaded not guilty. For our previous coverage, click here.
KHQ Right Now
Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
KHQ Right Now
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. - In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone's brakes. The fire burned...
KHQ Right Now
Crews responding to 10-20 acre brush fire near Downs Lake south of Tyler
TYLER, Wash. - Crews are responding right now to a brush fire near Martin Road north of Downs Lake to the south of Cheney and Tyler. Spokane Fire District #3, the Department of Natural Resources and Lincoln County fire officials have been dispatched. Right now, the fire is burning 10-20...
KHQ Right Now
Family of 17-year-old victim of early morning Trent crash prepares to say goodbye to their favorite girl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - In the blink of an eye, a family’s life was changed forever early Tuesday morning. 17-year-old Kiersten Noel is on life-support at Sacred Heart Medical Center, as her family waits by her side. “Her brain injury is too far that we have to let her...
KHQ Right Now
Crews mopping up brush fire near Browne's Addition, might've been started by railroad line
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews are now mopping up a brush fire near Browne's Addition between 8th and 10th avenue. Fire officials told KHQ homes were originally threatened, but a quick response knocked that threat away. No structures were damaged, but preliminary information makes officials believe the fire could've been started...
KHQ Right Now
Brush fire west of Airway Heights 90% contained, all evacuations lifted
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Deep Wood Fire is now 90 percent contained, and all evacuation orders have been lifted, according to an update from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR said the fire is still about 109 acres, and they will have five engines and a ten-person crew on...
Comments / 0