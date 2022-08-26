ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Man arrested for burglary and stabbing in west central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said they arrested a man who broke into an apartment and stabbed a family member on Sunday night. 49-year-old Cameron StandingRock was arrested for first degree burglary and first degree assault on Monday. SPD said they responded to a stabbing at the...
SPOKANE, WA
Man wanted in shooting near Riverfront Park arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said in partnership with the Portland Police Bureau, they arrested the man who allegedly fired shots at Riverfront Park earlier this month. 26-year-old Matthew Brumfield was arrested in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 26. Right now, Brumfield is set to be extradited back...
SPOKANE, WA
Former Spokane police officer found guilty of 2 counts of rape

SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Spokane Police Department (SPD) officer Nathan Nash has been found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape. Nash has also been found not guilty on one additional count of rape and not guilty of unlawful imprisonment. According to court documents, two women accused Nash...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Man arrested for burglary and lying about his identity to deputies

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man trying to break into storage crates at a construction site early Tuesday. 36-year-old Andrew J. Holstad was charged with second degree burglary, criminal impersonation, possessing burglary tools and making false statements to a public servant. Deputies...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Suspect found inside home wearing victim's clothes, jewelry

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said 31-year-old Shawn Lamere has been booked in the Spokane County Jail for burglary after being found in a victim's home wearing their clothes and jewelry. According to SCSO, deputies arrived to a gated home near North 5 Mile Road and...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Spokane city leaders speak out over recent shootings

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate two separate shootings late last week. The first happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Dutch Jake Park in West Central Spokane that left four people injured. The second was Saturday morning near Franklin Park in North Spokane. Police found one man dead...
SPOKANE, WA
CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395

COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
COLBERT, WA
Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. - In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone's brakes. The fire burned...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Crews responding to 10-20 acre brush fire near Downs Lake south of Tyler

TYLER, Wash. - Crews are responding right now to a brush fire near Martin Road north of Downs Lake to the south of Cheney and Tyler. Spokane Fire District #3, the Department of Natural Resources and Lincoln County fire officials have been dispatched. Right now, the fire is burning 10-20...
CHENEY, WA

