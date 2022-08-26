ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Duff’s Latest Insta Is Giving Fall Chic — And We’re Obsessed

By Julia Yoo
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews

Want to put on a more professional air? Blazers are always the answer. Hilary Duff reminded us of that fundamental rule in her latest Instagram post. The stunning actress, who has been serving up looks since the early 2000s, is seen rocking a super chic sage green blazer. She paired it with jeans and heels, giving us the inspo we need for our next business casual look.

We absolutely love the color and fit of this stylish blazer, so we went on the hunt to find a look alike with a more affordable price tag (Duff’s blazer rings up to $800). Low and behold, we found one. The Asvivid Casual Pocketed Blazer has a very similar look to the one in the Instagram post while having its own unique flair. Bring an ounce of professionalism to any outfit for less than $50.

This lightweight blazer has a draped open front and notch lapel collar with eye-catching accent buttons. You can channel your inner Hilary Duff by opting for the green or branch out by choosing from a multitude of other colors. There are even different styles featured, so you can bring some variety to your blazer collection.

It has a slim, tailored look that’s really flattering while remaining modest and professional. Another perk: this blazer has front side pockets so you can keep pens, your phone, wallet or anything you need handy.

You can wear the blazer with your favorite pair of jeans and heels for a fancy night out, or more casual trousers paired with mules, flats or heels for a more work appropriate look. There’s so much room for accessorizing this blazer, you can really create your own custom look for any occasion.

Head to the office or to a weekend date night wearing the Asvivid Casual Pocketed Blazer. It’s workday-approved and appropriate for nightwear. Get this Hilary Duff inspired look for less than $50 to get your wardrobe ready for fall.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

