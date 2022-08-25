ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Ex Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart Are A ‘Good Match’

By James Vituscka
 5 days ago

What a tangled web they weave! After being spotted holding hands following a romantic date on Sunday, Aug. 21, Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, are dating. So what does Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 43 — who has known Kimberly since they attended Buckley School together over 20 years ago — think of his new romance? HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from two separate sources that she is all about it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqsTa_0hVkBEmi00
Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart were spotted hanging out together in Miami, Florida, over 15 years ago — in December 2006. (SplashNews)

“Kourtney has known Kimberly for many years and she actually thinks this is a good match for Scott,” a source close to the clothing designer told us. As fans know, Kourtney was friends with her husband, Travis Barker, 46, for years before they decided to take it to the next level. “Kourtney knows how true love can come out of friendships because she is living proof of that. Being friends with Travis gave them such a strong foundation,” the source said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PiME2_0hVkBEmi00
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were spotted leaving Kris Jenner’s birthday party together in Woodland Hills, Calif., in November 2016. (SplashNews)

Although Scott, Kimberly, and Kourtney have not spoken out about this, the insider told HollywoodLife, “Kourtney believes that this is good for Scott because she knows Scott so well. She knows that Kimberly is a good person and an excellent mother,” the source said, adding, “Aside from this, Kourtney actually thinks that they look really cute together and complement each other well.”

A second source close to the Kardashians also said that Kourtney approved of this and that she is hoping that Scott can find true love just as she has. “Kourtney would love nothing more than for Scott to settle down into a healthy relationship and she totally supports this. They have her blessing,” the insider revealed. “She knows that Kimberly will always have his best interest in mind, and she is not in it for money or anything like that. Kourtney is so in love with Travis she wants everyone to experience the kind of love they have. She’s hoping this works out for Scott.”

