KULR8
MT Great Falls MT Zone Forecast
————— 505 FPUS55 KTFX 301901. Zone Forecast Product for Central and Southwest Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday. MTZ009-311030- Northern Rocky Mountain Front- Including Logan Pass, Marias Pass, Browning, and Heart Butte. 101 PM MDT Tue...
KULR8
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR. GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 419,. 420, 421, 422, 423, 425, 427, 430, 431, 432, 433, 436, AND 437... Humidity values have continued to improve over the last...
KULR8
Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson's water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and...
KULR8
New details about high-speed chase, fiery crash released
NEW INFORMATION: Court documents identify the driver of the vehicle as Levi Johnson from Minnesota. The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:. BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.
KULR8
Alzheimer's: Who Is Caring for the Caregivers?
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Katherine Sanden drove over 1,400 miles, from California to Nebraska, to care for her beloved uncle after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in November 2020, but seeing him after years apart was more devastating than she could have ever imagined.
KULR8
Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. His visit is the latest in a...
