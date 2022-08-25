ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

bigislandvideonews.com

Man Charged In Alleged Kona School Kidnapping, Hilo Hotel Burglary

HILO, Hawaiʻi - 29-year-old Christopher Estoy has been charged in relation to two, separate incidents on either side of Hawaiʻi island, both of which occurred in the month of August. 29-year-old Christopher Estoy of Kailua-Kona has been charged in two, alleged incidents: an August 24th kidnapping incident involving...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Child dies after gun accident at Boy Scout camp in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A coroner’s inquest investigation has been initiated by the Hawaii Island Police Department after a shooting accident involving a child was reported on Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the incident at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, at Camp Honokala Boy Scout Camp. According to police, personnel located the lifeless child […]
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Man shot by Big Island police in downtown Hilo charged

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Mountain View man who was shot by police in downtown Hilo on Aug. 23 has been identified and charged for the incident. Jordan Cacatian, 41, was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree attempted assault on a police officer and second-degree attempted assault, according to the Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Woman accused of having 2lbs of meth in carry-on posts $30K bail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for accusations of attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 and by the following day, the Department of Public Safety announced that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui […]
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Edith Kanakaʻole quarter design unveiled

The U.S. Mint released the design for a commemorative quarter honoring former University of Hawaiʻi instructor and late legendary kumu hula Edith Kanakaʻole. The award-winning composer who taught at Hawaiʻi Community College and the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, is one of five American women to be minted on new quarters as part of the 2023 honorees for the American Women Quarters™ Program. She joins fellow honorees such as former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and Maria Tallchief, America’s first Native American prima ballerina.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Missing Man

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing man. Frederico Molina-Cedano, 32, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 6 p.m. He was last seen operating a silver Ford Fiesta on Kaieie Road Papaikou. Molina-Cedano is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 168 pounds, with short...
PAPAIKOU, HI
bigislandnow.com

HI-5 Redemption Center at Volcano Transfer Station to Close

It looks like residents of the Volcano area will need to find a new place to take their recyclables. The county Department of Environmental Management announced that after Sept. 29, the Volcano HI-5 certified redemption center will cease operations at the Volcano Recycling and Transfer Station. A 90-day extension of...
VOLCANO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 28, 2022

Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Kona Low 0.1 feet 10:05 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:44 PM HST. Kawaihae Low 0.2 feet 10:19 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:55 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather. Mostly...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bigislandnow.com

Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
PAHOA, HI
KITV.com

Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government

NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
NAALEHU, HI

