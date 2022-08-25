Read full article on original website
bigislandvideonews.com
Man Charged In Alleged Kona School Kidnapping, Hilo Hotel Burglary
HILO, Hawaiʻi - 29-year-old Christopher Estoy has been charged in relation to two, separate incidents on either side of Hawaiʻi island, both of which occurred in the month of August. 29-year-old Christopher Estoy of Kailua-Kona has been charged in two, alleged incidents: an August 24th kidnapping incident involving...
Child dies after gun accident at Boy Scout camp in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A coroner’s inquest investigation has been initiated by the Hawaii Island Police Department after a shooting accident involving a child was reported on Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the incident at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, at Camp Honokala Boy Scout Camp. According to police, personnel located the lifeless child […]
KITV.com
Man shot by Big Island police in downtown Hilo charged
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Mountain View man who was shot by police in downtown Hilo on Aug. 23 has been identified and charged for the incident. Jordan Cacatian, 41, was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree attempted assault on a police officer and second-degree attempted assault, according to the Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Woman accused of having 2lbs of meth in carry-on posts $30K bail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for accusations of attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 and by the following day, the Department of Public Safety announced that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui […]
bigislandnow.com
Hilo-Bound Traveler Found with Suspected 2 Pounds of Meth in Carry-On at Daniel K. Inouye Airport
A 43-year-old woman was reportedly found with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport while attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo this week. The woman, identified as Julia Leilani Kaulukukui, was arrested Thursday after the drugs were discovered during a routine...
Big Island police release dramatic video from Hilo shooting
Big Island police have released dramatic body camera footage from Tuesday's police shooting in downtown Hilo. It took two gunshots and a stun gun before the suspect was finally subdued.
the university of hawai'i system
Edith Kanakaʻole quarter design unveiled
The U.S. Mint released the design for a commemorative quarter honoring former University of Hawaiʻi instructor and late legendary kumu hula Edith Kanakaʻole. The award-winning composer who taught at Hawaiʻi Community College and the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, is one of five American women to be minted on new quarters as part of the 2023 honorees for the American Women Quarters™ Program. She joins fellow honorees such as former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and Maria Tallchief, America’s first Native American prima ballerina.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Missing Man
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing man. Frederico Molina-Cedano, 32, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 6 p.m. He was last seen operating a silver Ford Fiesta on Kaieie Road Papaikou. Molina-Cedano is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 168 pounds, with short...
bigislandnow.com
HI-5 Redemption Center at Volcano Transfer Station to Close
It looks like residents of the Volcano area will need to find a new place to take their recyclables. The county Department of Environmental Management announced that after Sept. 29, the Volcano HI-5 certified redemption center will cease operations at the Volcano Recycling and Transfer Station. A 90-day extension of...
With food running out, kayaker changes route to Hawaii
For the 45-year-old father, this is his biggest adventure to date. He’s spent the last four years preparing for it. Technical issues and limitations cut his adventure short last year.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 28, 2022
Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Kona Low 0.1 feet 10:05 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:44 PM HST. Kawaihae Low 0.2 feet 10:19 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:55 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather. Mostly...
bigislandnow.com
Group Seeks Funds For Preservation of Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge
A group dedicated to managing and preserving nearly 33,000 acres of native montane rain forest on the windward slopes of Maunakea, including the endangered birds that live there, is asking the community to assist with its efforts by donating to the cause. Friends of Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge set...
bigislandnow.com
Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Mysterious cat seen jumping 6 feet into the air in Hawaii
Officials are investigating sightings of an unusual animal prowling the rural hills of Hawaii’s Big Island. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That is not a dog, that is a cat. That is a huge cat.’”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
Man who hit Hawaii flight attendant is sentenced
The incident took place on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Hilo on Sept. 23, 2021.
KITV.com
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
Teen ejected from vehicle, dies in Big Island accident
Big Island police said a 15-year-old boy died after a three-vehicle collision on Monday on Mamalahoa Highway in Pepeekeo.
