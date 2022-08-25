Read full article on original website
Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that left a lawn care worker dead on the job Monday evening. Authorities responded to the scene around 7:25 p.m. There, they found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and a running, gas-powered leaf blower on...
Police investigating after Mississippi lawn care worker killed while on the job. Leaf blower was found still running on his back.
Police are investigating the death of a lawn care worker who was shot and killed while on the job. The leaf blower the victim was operating was still running on his back when officers responded to reports of the shooting. Gulfport Police are investigating the death of Kelvin Simmons Jr.,...
WLOX
Four arrested after reported armed burglary
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people were arrested Tuesday after a reported armed burglary in Harrison County. Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Brennan Kyle Moran, 21-year-old Brennan De Juan Moran, 20-year-old Chance Blackmon and 18-year-old Ashton Moran were arrested each on a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Baltimore Street shooting victim suffers life-threatening injury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a busy morning for Mobile police, as they investigate the Port City’s latest shooting. We’re told it happened here along the 1100 block of Baltimore Street near Kelly Street. The emergency call coming in just after 1 a.m. According to officials on...
Pedestrian killed on I-65: Car found, Mobile Police searching for driver
UPDATE: Mobile Police said they located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 southbound near the Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street exits. Police said they are still working to locate the driver. UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One lane is now being opened on I-65 southbound for traffic to flow. MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) […]
WLOX
Family holds balloon release vigil for lawncare worker gunned down in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A family is mourning the loss of one of their own, and a community still searching for answers after what authorities call a senseless shooting in Gulfport after a Saucier man was gunned down while mowing a lawn. “Yesterday when I heard it, it was just...
Police investigate shooting death at Spring Hill Ave and St. Stephen’s Road
UPDATE: Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person. The incident happened Sunday afternoon, just past 3 P.M. near Springhill Avenue and St. Stephen’s Road. Mobile police were seen setting several evidence markers near the 1300 block of […]
Police investigating after family members find 52-year-old Mississippi man dead with signs of trauma
Police are investigating after a 52-year-old Mississippi man was found dead in his home. WLOX in Biloxi reports that family members found Eric Dean Barnes, 52, dead in his Biloxi home on Azalea Street. When officers arrived, they reportedly they uncovered evidence that the man had died from obvious trauma.
South Alabama teenager passes away nearly 2 years after critical injuries in crash
A Mobile County teenager who’s been in medical care for the last two years has passed away.
WLOX
Two suspects in Moss Point Super Bowl party shooting enter guilty pleas
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two suspects entered guilty pleas in court Monday in connection to a deadly 2018 Super Bowl party shooting. Darrian Cooks and Robert Jackson both pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact of capital murder and two counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault each.
WDAM-TV
Traffic stops lead to 2 arrests in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of traffic stops led to two arrests for possession of illegal narcotics in Perry County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 29, was made by a Perry County deputy on Hintonville Road. The stop resulted in the seizure of approximately 5 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth.
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing beloved rooster mascot of Mississippi city
A trial has been delayed for a woman accused of killing a rooster that was the beloved mascot of Ocean Springs. The death of Carl the Rooster sparked outrage among community residents. WXXV in Gulfport reports that Kendra Shaffer was scheduled to appear in court at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Arson charges related to 2018 Prichard fire dropped
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday dismissed an arson charge against a woman accused of setting fire to a house in Prichard in 2018. Laquita Samantha Bradley, the mother of an 11-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot in his home earlier this year, was scheduled to go on trial for first-degree arson. But Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan told FOX10 News that the victim did not want to go forward.
Deadly housefire likely started by child playing with lighter: Mobile investigators
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they believe they know the reason why a house in the Irvington area caught fire and killed two children. Investigators said they believe the fire was started when one of the children was playing with a cigarette lighter and caught a nearby mattress […]
Man who died in possible ‘self defense’ shooting identified
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed the identity of the 28-year-old man who was shot and later died at the hospital early Wednesday morning. Jamar Rogers was killed after he was shot on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at around 1:07 a.m. in the Hillsdale Community Center on 558 Felhorn Rd. East. According […]
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Moss Point police investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found dead in his home Thursday morning. Family members discovered the body of Eric Dean Barnes inside his Azalea Street home about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived on the scene and Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd was contacted. Lynd arrived on the scene and prounounced Barnes dead.
wxxv25.com
Coroner identifies woman in Biloxi officer-involved shooting
A woman has died as a result of her injuries from an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi on Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Mable Arrington, 42, of Biloxi, died in surgery about 10:30 p.m. Monday at Merit Health. She had been shot multiple times, Switzer said. An autopsy...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport man surrenders after police negotiations
A possible mental health emergency ends peacefully after a Gulfport man surrenders to police. Gulfport police received a call about a man inside his home with a gun, making threatening statements. Police were told the man may be suffering with his mental health. Police arrived to 24th Street in Gulfport...
Fugitive captured in Wilmer: U.S. Marshals
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County deputies arrested a man wanted on both federal and local charges. William Corey Sanders was taken into custody Friday, Aug. 26 in Wilmer. Deputies were given information about Sander’s whereabouts from an anonymous source, according to the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad. Sanders was wanted by […]
