Moss Point, MS

WLOX

Four arrested after reported armed burglary

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people were arrested Tuesday after a reported armed burglary in Harrison County. Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Brennan Kyle Moran, 21-year-old Brennan De Juan Moran, 20-year-old Chance Blackmon and 18-year-old Ashton Moran were arrested each on a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Moss Point, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Moss Point, MS
Brandon Ashley
WLOX

Two suspects in Moss Point Super Bowl party shooting enter guilty pleas

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two suspects entered guilty pleas in court Monday in connection to a deadly 2018 Super Bowl party shooting. Darrian Cooks and Robert Jackson both pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact of capital murder and two counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault each.
MOSS POINT, MS
WDAM-TV

Traffic stops lead to 2 arrests in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of traffic stops led to two arrests for possession of illegal narcotics in Perry County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 29, was made by a Perry County deputy on Hintonville Road. The stop resulted in the seizure of approximately 5 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth.
PERRY COUNTY, MS
#Violent Crime#Moss Point Pd#Wlox
WKRG News 5

Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Arson charges related to 2018 Prichard fire dropped

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday dismissed an arson charge against a woman accused of setting fire to a house in Prichard in 2018. Laquita Samantha Bradley, the mother of an 11-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot in his home earlier this year, was scheduled to go on trial for first-degree arson. But Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan told FOX10 News that the victim did not want to go forward.
PRICHARD, AL
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Moss Point police investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man

MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found dead in his home Thursday morning. Family members discovered the body of Eric Dean Barnes inside his Azalea Street home about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived on the scene and Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd was contacted. Lynd arrived on the scene and prounounced Barnes dead.
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Coroner identifies woman in Biloxi officer-involved shooting

A woman has died as a result of her injuries from an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi on Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Mable Arrington, 42, of Biloxi, died in surgery about 10:30 p.m. Monday at Merit Health. She had been shot multiple times, Switzer said. An autopsy...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport man surrenders after police negotiations

A possible mental health emergency ends peacefully after a Gulfport man surrenders to police. Gulfport police received a call about a man inside his home with a gun, making threatening statements. Police were told the man may be suffering with his mental health. Police arrived to 24th Street in Gulfport...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Fugitive captured in Wilmer: U.S. Marshals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County deputies arrested a man wanted on both federal and local charges.  William Corey Sanders was taken into custody Friday, Aug. 26 in Wilmer. Deputies were given information about Sander’s whereabouts from an anonymous source, according to the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad. Sanders was wanted by […]
WILMER, AL

