MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday dismissed an arson charge against a woman accused of setting fire to a house in Prichard in 2018. Laquita Samantha Bradley, the mother of an 11-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot in his home earlier this year, was scheduled to go on trial for first-degree arson. But Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan told FOX10 News that the victim did not want to go forward.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO