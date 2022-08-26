Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Charity 5K run/walk in Smithland Oct. 1
There'll be a charity 5K run and walk through the heart of Smithland on Saturday, October 1. It'll benefit the Livingston County High School track team, and the Happy Feet program, which provides free shoes to children. Entry is $25 in advance, and $30 the day of the race. Entry...
WBBJ
Bells community gathers for special event
BELLS, Tenn. — Residents of the Bells community gathered today to implore a deeper connection to each other and the park that hosted them. The Bells Association has conducted multiple events leading to today’s public and free picnic. Don Williams, President of the Bells Community Association, informs us...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Lions Club marks 100-year milestone
Lions Club members from across Kentucky gathered recently at Broadway United Methodist Church for a centennial celebration banquet marking the Paducah Lions Club’s 100th anniversary. The statewide gathering had been postponed for two years because of the pandemic. The Paducah Lions Club was chartered on April 16, 1920. Sponsored...
westkentuckystar.com
Main Street Calvert City closure begins Monday
A section of Main Street in downtown Calvert City will be closed starting Monday. The closure is to allow reconstruction of a rail crossing between Railroad Avenue and Gilbertsville Highway. The roadway is expected to close at 8:30 am on Monday, and is expected to remain closed until Saturday.
westkentuckystar.com
Overdose Awareness Day observances on Wednesday
Flags have been ordered to half-staff in observance of Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday. The worldwide event is designed to raise awareness of the problem of drug overdoses, and the grief of those left behind or dealing with permanent injury from drugs. Flags should be at half-staff from sunrise Wednesday...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray's Samons named High School Counselor of the Year
During a pep rally at Murray High School, Ann Samons, former MHS high school counselor who retired in June, received a standing ovation by the students. Samons was named the 2022 High School Counselor of the Year by the Kentucky School Counselor Association. She was at Murray High from 2017 to 2022.
thunderboltradio.com
Small Earthquake Recorded at Reelfoot Lake
A small earthquake was reported at Reelfoot Lake. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported the recording of a 2.0 earthquake early Friday morning. The recording took place around 1:35, and was centered southeast of Tiptonville, near the Wynnburg Blue Bank Road. The depth of the tremor was shown...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Splash Pad Closed Until Further Notice
Union City Parks and Recreation has announced the Splash Pad is closed until further notice. Parks and Recreation Director Robin Francis said they are now awaiting technical support to repair the issue.
thunderboltradio.com
Update on Sunday Morning Shooting on College St., Martin
Martin Police Department Investigators have identified the two victims from the shooting on North College St. Sunday morning. Victims identified are 18 year old Camarri Harper of Union City and 31 year old Marcetta Ross of Martin. Investigators believe the incident began at 504 North. College Street, Ms. Ross’s residence,...
WBBJ
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
cilfm.com
Cairo man dies in shooting
A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway pursuit ends with truck overturned, cruiser damaged
A Cadiz man was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit through Marshall and Calloway counties. A Calloway County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a pickup believed to be driven by a man wanted for questioning out of Trigg County. The driver, 61-year-old Charles Sikes, allegedly refused to stop and fled.
westkentuckystar.com
Contour Airlines bid approved for Barkley Regional Airport
The bid by Contour Airlines to become the new Essential Air Service provider for Barkley Regional Airport has been approved by the US Department of Transportation. The date for the transition from SkyWest to Contour is scheduled for December 6th. According to the bid, Contour is planning 12 round-trip flights...
westkentuckystar.com
Low water closes Dorena-Hickman ferry
The Dorena-Hickman ferry is closed due to low water. The Kentucky Transportation Department reports that the ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service is able to resume. Currently, the ferry is temporarily operating on a limited five-day-a-week schedule, with no service on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, due to needing...
Dogs rescued from dumping ground need your help
Local animal rescues are helping a woman in Henry County because her property has turned into a dumping ground for unwanted animals.
KFVS12
1 injured in Caruthersville shooting
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday, August 28. According to police, they were dispatched to the 900 block of Adams Avenue for a reported shooting. Officers later learned that a victim involved in the shooting was taken by private vehicle to an area...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/26/22 – 08/29/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/29/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
Death Investigation in Obion County to Close Following Release of Autopsy Results
An Obion County death investigation will be closed following the findings of an autopsy. Sheriff’s Investigator Jared Willcutt said the death of 63 year old Debra Lynn Okeley, of Union City, was ruled due to medical issues that included hypertension and cardio vascular disease. The investigation began on May...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man arrested in connection to McCracken County shooting that injured 1
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that injured one man in West Paducah, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. The shooting happened around 11:13 a.m. Friday at a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive. When deputies arrived at...
