Duke's projected starting lineup without Dariq Whitehead
It's too early to tell if Dariq Whitehead will be in uniform when the 2022-23 Duke basketball team hosts Jacksonville on Nov. 7 in the first game of the Jon Scheyer era. After all, the presumed immediate starter is only one day removed from having surgery on his right foot, which he fractured ...
Randall uses well-rounded team effort to sweep Coronado on Tuesday night
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL NON-DISTRICT RANDALL DEF. CORONADO 25-14, 25-14, 25-14 What this game means: Randall has now played 26 matches through the last four weeks and are building themselves into a...
UC Offers 2026 Wide Receiver
The Bearcats are the first team to offer the wide receiver.
5 reasons why Eagles can win the Super Bowl
It’s time to say it, and say it without being afraid of looking silly months from now: The Eagles are loaded, and poised to be a Super Bowl contender.
