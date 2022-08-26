Read full article on original website
Related
xCollective: The Future Of Diversity
XCollective is an up-and-coming female and nonbinary project that aims to help women mint NFTs and find jobs in the crypto web3 industry. They have an emphasis on achieving fair pay for women using a decentralized recruiting network. The project should also increase women's and nonbinary individuals' role in crypto adoption and development of web3. Women and nonbinary individuals have a unique view of web3 helping the community grow through efficient marketing as well as attracting a diverse population.
Why the Metaverse is so Attractive
The term “metaverse” is becoming more and more popular. It is a relatively new technology that many tech giants are putting huge investments in. However many still have not understood it and wondered why is it so attractive and how can it become the future of the Internet.
7 Best Programming Assignment Help Sites
Computer science has become a popular discipline among students in the US and other developed nations. It is also one of the most preferred courses by international students due to its marketability in a modern job market where technological advancements are driving business. However, completing the course requires students to handle numerous lengthy programming assignments to make sure they have the skills demanded in the job market.
Why Ethereum is Good for the Sustainability of NFT Platforms and Web3
We are happy to reiterate that the Oases platform is finally live on Ethereum mainnet after a successful time on testnet. The mainnet launch is clearly a significant milestone, but it is also a point where we have to allocate more of the focus on the future path of the project and its community. Therefore, it's a good time to continue our opinion series where we started to explore digital ownership which is one of the main valuable properties of NFTs and a big reason to work with the technology. Now it's time to look up from NFTs, see the bigger picture, and explore the concept and its use in society and our common environment.
RELATED PEOPLE
How to Use the Whiteboard in System Design Interviews
You'll likely be asked some system design questions when interviewing for a software engineering position at many tech companies today. These interview questions are often as challenging as they are important. You'll find that many recruiters or hiring managers will ask you to use a whiteboard to outline your designs...
Top 5 Interoperability Solutions
A considerable amount of resources are being expended to solve blockchain interoperability. That is the ability to communicate securely across independent blockchain networks. Innovators believe that interoperability will enable blockchain to lead other industries into the Web 3 era. It will make cross-chain transactions more user-friendly, improve smart contract utility and break down barriers preventing project collaboration. Achieving this will help the technology take one more step toward its decentralized aims. So why did it become such a problem in the first place?
What Are the Components That Make up the Metaverse?
The Metaverse has recently emerged as a cutting-edge technology that receives people’s attention. The new virtual world is known as a sustainable, immersive and simulated world where everyone can come together to talk, work, play or entertain. Just like the way social media is not monopolized by anyone, the...
What are Latent Diffusion Models? The Architecture Behind Stable Diffusion
What do all recent super powerful image models like DALLE, Imagen, or Midjourney have in common? Other than their high computing costs, huge training time, and shared hype, they are all based on the same mechanism: diffusion. Diffusion models recently achieved state-of-the-art results for most image tasks including text-to-image with DALLE but many other image generation-related tasks too, like image inpainting, style transfer or image super-resolution. But how do they work? Learn more in the video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 Noonies Programming Nominee Roy Derks on GraphQL, React, and More
I’m Roy Derks! A tech speaker, writer, and software developer from the Netherlands!. I’ve been nominated for the categories below, and if you've enjoyed anything I've written this year, please take some time to vote for me. I’m nominated for multiple Noonies 2022 awards, show your support and...
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0