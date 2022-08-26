Read full article on original website
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
Police investigating Monday night shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Hewitt Avenue Monday night. Police responded to a call in the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue just before midnight. Detectives say two men were shot during what appears to be some type of dispute...
WIVB
Town of Tonawanda PD investigating Parker Blvd. ‘targeted double homicide’
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and woman are dead after what police call a “targeted double homicide” Sunday evening in a Town of Tonawanda apartment. TOT Police say three people were shot and two killed around 9:40 p.m. at 703 Parker Blvd. near Kenmore Avenue. Antoyn...
Parent Sues Buffalo Public Schools Over McKinley HS Attack
Earlier this year there was a horrific attack at McKinley High School in North Buffalo that rocked a normally quiet community. That attack left a Buffalo Public Schools security guard with a gunshot wound to his leg, and a 14-year-old McKinley student with at least 10 stab wounds. The attack...
Buffalo police investigating after two men were shot on Hewitt Avenue
The shooting occurred on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue just before midnight. Police said an 18-year-old Buffalo man and 19-year-old Cheektowaga man were shot during some type of party or gathering.
2 killed in Sunday Tonawanda shooting
Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a Sunday shooting where 2 people where killed and a 3rd person was wounded. Police say the shooting was targeted
Fundraiser helps family of Niagara Falls murder victim
A community is remembering a young murder victim from Niagara Falls. Money raised from concessions during Sunday's football games at Lasalle Prep School are going to help the family of Emily Keiper.
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Joanne Kalson., 61, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Kalson took merchandise valued at $98.60 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Kalson was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Kalson was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
nyspnews.com
Buffalo man arrested for DWI
On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Justin M. Lezan., 31, of Buffalo, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the village of Alden arrested Lezan. During the interview Lezan was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Lezan had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was transported to SP Clarence for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.09% BAC. Lezan was released with appearance tickets for the village of Alden court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Reward offered for information in connection to death of Jalia Marrero
Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible.
Candlelight vigil held for Buffalo woman shot and killed last week
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening for a Buffalo woman who was killed last week. Lameshea Sanders, 30, was shot to death on Berkshire Avenue. Friends, family and other loved ones shared thoughts and prayers during Sunday night's memorial. Rachanda Sanders, Lameshea's sister, has organized...
Buffalo Police investigate deadly stabbing in Elmwood Village
Buffalo police are looking for leads following a deadly attack in the Elmwood Village. Officers say a 61 year old man was stabbed in a parking lot on Elmwood Avenue.
Getzville man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Amherst police officers
A Getzville man has pleaded guilty to using social media to threaten to kill Amherst police officers.
Buffalo police investigating fatal Saturday morning stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just before 5:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue. Detectives say a a 61-year-old Buffalo male was stabbed during a fight with another male. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with […]
Buffalo man arrested after firing shots at Cheektowaga house party
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A man in Cheektowaga was arrested overnight after a fight at a house party. Police there say around 200 people were gathered on Redwood Drive when neighbors called in a disturbance. As the party started breaking up, police say multiple people started fighting. Cheektowaga Police say...
Buffalo man shot, killed Friday in Tioga County, Pa.
TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. — A Buffalo man was shot and killed Friday near a park-and-ride location in Tioga County, Pa. Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo was killed during a shooting that happened around 3 p.m. Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The shooting happened near Liberty, at the intersection of U.S. 15 and State Route 414.
Man stabbed to death on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue. Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
Buffalo police: death of 18-year-old ruled a homicide
The Buffalo Police Department says the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero has been ruled a homicide.
WGRZ TV
61-year-old dies in Elmwood Avenue stabbing
Buffalo police say he was stabbed in a parking lot after a fight. He died at the scene.
Car crashes into Buffalo home overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a home overnight. Police said the vehicle struck a house in the first block of Cottage Street just after 3:30 a.m. and those that were in the vehicle ran from the scene after the crash. Police said...
