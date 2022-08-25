MAHWAH, N.J. — The Berrie Center Performing Artist Series at Ramapo College of New Jersey is excited to announce the 2022-23 season. On September 24, Tertulia! featuring the documentary film “Desarraigo Y Esperanza (Displacement and Hope)” followed by Argentinian folk musicians Mate Amargo and Tango dancers Karina Romero and Jorge Carmona, take the stage. The film, by Ramapo professor Marta Bautis, is a fascinating look at anti-immigration policies in the United States.

MAHWAH, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO