Why it makes sense to consider ‘undervalued’ Litecoin [LTC]

Litecoin (LTC) may have slipped out of the list of the top-20 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Even so, it might be one of the most undervalued coins right now. In fact, it might turn out to be among the best coins with the most potential for a strong bounce back during the next bull market.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum reaches crucial point as Merge bells continue to ring

As we close in on the Merge, Ethereum is facing a crucial junction on its course. The Merge preparations are doing very well on the network as the ETH 2.0 deposit contracts continue to register new all-time highs (ATHs). Meanwhile, stablecoin activity on Ethereum has been increasing according to a...
ambcrypto.com

How Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] last 24 hours could affect investor sentiment

Shiba Inu has so far delivered a bearish performance since June, undoing its only significant bullish attempt this month. The dog-themed cryptocurrency is now showing signs of some potential short-term upside before the month ends and perhaps, in the first week of September. There is good news for the Shiba...
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot [DOT]: Is it the right time for swing traders to go short

With the onset of the bear market, many short sellers have been trying to make a quick buck and are looking for a coin or a token to bet against. While betting against ETH and ADA may not be the best idea because of the upcoming Merge and hardforks, Polkadot does seem like the right fit.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Remains Above $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 mark, but traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, however recorded gains, inching towards the $1,600 level. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded in red...
ambcrypto.com

Cardano [ADA] can see a 20% rally following a short squeeze if…

IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong), the company behind the development of the Cardano network, shared some important status updates. The ecosystem completed one of the major requirements for the Vasil mainnet launch over the weekend. According to the IOG, 75% of Cardano’s mainnet blocks were successfully minted by the chosen Vasil node candidate, node 1.35.3.
ambcrypto.com

Is Dogecoin [DOGE] worth buying at this level? Answer might amaze you

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Since swooping below the $0.19-mark in December last year, Dogecoin [DOGE] has been on a consistent selling spree. This decline phase led the dog-themed crypto to match its yearly lows in June. Since then, however, the buyers have been striving to reclaim critical support levels.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Detailed on-chain analysis for BTC holders to minimize losses

The largest cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin [BTC], has had a rough patch in the past few weeks. With a near-term weakness spotted across some of the coin’s significant on-chain metrics, the price of BTC continues to plummet even with minimal additional sell-side pressure on-chain, Glassnode found in a new report.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin whale addresses are accumulating- What could it mean for price

Out of the $123.13 million taken out of the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin [BTC] liquidations within the same period totaled $25.30 million, data from Coinglass revealed. As of this writing, the king coin exchanged hands at $19,857.00. It last traded at this level in July when...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin ownership, miner reserve have a tale you have never heard of

It looks like a season of change for Bitcoin after news came out about changing ownership patterns. Crypto reporter Colin Wu reported on major BTC liquidations in the past few days. According to his update, a previously dormant address for over nine years has liquidated an entire balance of 5,001.51 BTC.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum LTH, should you be cutting losses before Merge

Apart from a decline in its price in the past few days, leading alt Ether [ETH] also saw a decline in on-chain activity in the last week. According to a new report by IntoTheBlock, the general downturn in the cryptocurrency market due to a decline in the broader financial market led the leading alt to record some of its lowest on-chain activity in years.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Battle of meme coins has been won by…

It is no secret that the crypto market was taken aback after the 19 August sell-off. Market skeptics continue to warn about the dire conditions in the macro scenario. Among the losers of the sell-off are the prized meme tokens: Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Both the tokens were enjoying their respective bullish activity until the crash.
ambcrypto.com

Another Bitcoin drop awaits? Here’s what analysts are saying

Bitcoin’s performance has been sluggish of late, thanks to the recent market decline. Last week’s performance of Bitcoin didn’t seem promising as the chart was mostly red. At the time of writing, Bitcoin registered a negative 6.92% 7-day growth. And, it was trading below the $2,000 mark...
ambcrypto.com

Cardano traders should celebrate as ADA ranks over BTC, SOL in…

According to a new report, by the MBLM agency, Cardano has outperformed multiple cryptocurrencies when it comes to brand intimacy. Well, brand intimacy is defined by how a company has connected with its users and customers emotionally. Interestingly, Cardano ranked number one in the cryptocurrency niche. And, number 26 overall...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Predicting BTC’s likely response to this support level

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the last ten weeks, Bitcoin [BTC] observed choppy movement, with the price lingering around its high liquidity level. Something evidenced by the Point of Control line (POC, red).
ambcrypto.com

Blue-Chip NFTs worth the label? A BAYC, CryptoPunks case study

Up by 2% over the last seven days, the Blue Chip Index revealed some growth in the performance of Blue Chip NFTs over the past week. According to NFTGo, the Blue Chip Index is calculated by weighing the market capitalization of Blue Chip NFT collections to determine their performance. So,...
ambcrypto.com

Solana [SOL] resurrects >7% but there’s more than meets the eye

Solana [SOL] seemed to have fought its way out of its recent slump. While it dubbed itself the “fastest blockchain in the world,” its speed since 26 August was only towards an uncontrollable price plunge. Interestingly, the SOL current trend looks like “we’re back up” as the coin...
ambcrypto.com

Aimedis token AIMX, now traded in BitMart

The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis...
