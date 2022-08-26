ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Tavern on Rush closing in Gold Coast after nearly 25 years, last service will be New Year's Eve

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nh1vy_0hVk4g5Q00

Gold Coast staple Tavern on Rush is closing after nearly 25 years.

In a message posted to the restaurant's Facebook page, the owners said Tavern on Rush will close its doors permanently on January 1, 2023. They emphasized the decision was made "strictly due to the end of our lease agreement with the landlord."

They went on to thank their loyal customers and staff writing, "We owe our decades of success to our loyal customers and hardworking staff, many of whom have been with Tavern on Rush since its inception in April of 1998. Chicagoans are invited to dine with us in the coming months to celebrate and say goodbye to the Tavern family."

The last day of service for the restaurant will be New Year's Eve.

Comments / 1

Related
lonelyplanet.com

Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize

If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

PICTURED: British schoolboy, eight, who was bitten by three sharks on family Caribbean holiday after tourists 'started chucking their lunch into the water'

A British schoolboy was savaged by three sharks while he was on a family holiday in the Caribbean after tourists 'started chucking their lunch into the water'. Finley Downer, eight, was in The Bahamas with his family last week on an excursion to the protected harbour Compass Cay when the horrific attack happened.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Coast#Food Drink#Tavern On Rush#Chicagoans
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy