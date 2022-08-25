ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Black women, burdened by student debt, say Biden's student loan policy doesn't go far enough

By Katie Kindelan, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399a4u_0hVk4VKJ00

NEW YORK — Ameshia Cross, 35, spent the past two years of the coronavirus pandemic worried about how she would pay off her nearly $90,000 in student loan debt once the freeze on federal student loan payments ended.

Now, she said she will have $20,000 less to pay off starting in January, after President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a long-awaited plan to cancel federal student debt for a subset of Americans.

Cross qualifies for $20,000 in loan forgiveness under Biden's plan as a recipient of a Pell Grant -- scholarships reserved for students with the highest financial need -- and someone making less than $125,000 per year.

She said that while she is extremely grateful for having a portion of her debt canceled, she remains anxious about how she will pay off the rest of her loans when payments resume in January.

Cross -- who worked two jobs and cared for her three siblings while in college -- said the $20,000 that will be forgiven is less than the interest that has accrued on her loans over the past decade.

"Money only goes so far and it's not like your salary increases or the money you have incoming increases at the rate of cost of living," Cross, assistant director of communications for The Education Trust, a nonprofit focused on student equity, told "Good Morning America." "Hopefully we will be in a different place come January, but right now the costs of groceries, the cost of basic necessities is just really, really high, and I think that makes it extremely difficult."

As a Black woman, Cross is part of a population that stands to benefit the most from Biden's student debt relief plan.

Black women carry a disproportionate burden of student debt. Overall, women hold nearly two-thirds of the nearly $2 trillion outstanding student debt in the U.S., and Black women are the most likely of any gender group to have student loans, with around 1 in 4 Black women holding student debt, according to data from the Census Bureau and the American Association of University Women.

Black women graduate college with an average of nearly $38,000 in student debt, according to the American Association of University Women, a number that grows at a faster rate over time than for other populations, data shows. Just over a decade after starting college, Black women, on average, owe 13% more than they borrowed, while white men, on average, have paid off 44% of their debt, according to The Education Trust.

"When I became a borrower, I didn't think about the repayment, I thought about degree completion, and then the economic mobility that would come," said Brittani Williams, a senior policy analyst in higher education at The Education Trust. "I figured I would graduate, get a job and pay those student loans back, and the reality for me was that I graduated, got a job and went back to school a couple of times."

Williams, a mom of three, said payments on the tens of thousands of dollars of loan debt she still owes are on pause as she pursues a doctorate degree, which she expects to finish in 2024.

Though she too qualifies for $20,000 in loan forgiveness under Biden's plan, Williams said she sees it as "just a start" and is already worried about restarting payments in the future.

"I've already begun to create in my head a scenario for repayment and what does that look like," she said. "I'm enrolled in public service loan forgiveness and I work for an eligible nonprofit but what does that mean for my forgiveness personally moving forward, and what does that mean for the planning of these next nearly two academic years that I have?"

Under Biden's plan, people who went to school on a Pell Grant can qualify for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness, while other student loan borrowers who didn't go to school on a Pell Grant will still have loans forgiven up to $10,000.

Both forgiveness options are for people who earn less than $125,000 per year, or $250,000 as a household, in either the 2020 or 2021 tax year.

When Biden announced the plan on Wednesday, he spoke of a generation of people "saddled with unsustainable debt" that impacts whether they can buy homes or start families, among other life choices.

That debt is especially harmful to Black women, who face both racial and gender discrimination on top of everything else. Even after entering the workforce, where they might ostensibly earn the money to pay off their student loans, Black women are paid less than their white male counterparts, earning just 63 cents for every dollar earned by white men on average, according to the Labor Department.

Gloria Blackwell, CEO of the American Association of University Woman, said Black women face the "perfect storm" of both a racial wealth gap and gender pay gap, which she said combine to keep them further behind their peers both before and during college, and then exponentially so afterward, when they graduate with debt.

"When you are a Black woman and you have this burden of student loans, it impacts every aspect of your life," said Blackwell. "It impacts whether you can pay for basic living expenses, whether you can afford transportation or even the rent in order to have a decent place to live, let alone save for a house or be able to start a family or take care of your family. It's a burden on Black women on whether they can save for retirement or afford rent or be able to move to a better neighborhood."

Kristin McGuire, 40, said the past two decades of her life have been structured around her responsibility to pay back the more than $20,000 she borrowed to attend a four-year public college in California, an amount she said has increased to over $50,000 due to interest.

Now, as she pays for her oldest daughter to attend college, also in California, McGuire, the executive director of Young Invincibles, a youth advocacy organization, said she is preparing to resume payments on her loans in January, when the pause ends.

McGuire said she did not qualify for loan forgiveness under Biden's plan, which she said she hoped would not include means testing.

"The president's wording has been no one who makes a high income will be eligible for this relief, but $125,000 doesn't really weigh in for regional differences or inflation," said McGuire. "So because of that, a lot of coastal borrowers or folks who live on the coast or in major metropolitan areas will be excluded from this."

Still, McGuire said she is "very, very grateful" that Biden took action because she knows so many people who are impacted by student debt for whom the loan forgiveness will help.

"I'm not exaggerating when I say every single person I know who went to college and is a Black person is overwhelmed with the burden of student debt," she said. "And it's all for the very same reasons, that we were all first-generation, we were all low-income and the cost of us attending college was more expensive because we had zero expected family contribution, which means we had to borrow the money."

"That impacted everyone in my social circle in a different way, so these wins are more of a communal win for me," she added. "I don't have to view it as a personal win or loss."

McGuire's sentiment is one echoed by Corazon Eaton, of Columbus, Ohio, who paid off her remaining loan balance of more than $130,000 within the past year, but said she is still very happy with Biden's loan forgiveness plan.

"I went into [paying off my student loans] knowing that it could potentially down the road end up getting forgiven or a portion of it getting forgiven [for others], and being at peace with that," said Eaton. "I think the changes are going to propel and impact a lot of people."

Still, Eaton, McGuire and the other women "GMA" spoke with all said they believe Biden's action on student loan forgiveness should be only a first step and that more needs to be done to help Black women, including capping the rising cost of higher education and introducing greater debt cancellation options.

They also said they are proud that it was Black women who led the call -- and who will continue to do so -- for changes to student debt policy.

On the 2020 campaign trail, Biden pledged to approve $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for every federal borrower.

"Black women came out and Black women voted and Black women said, 'This is what we need,'" said Blackwell. "The call is to be more deeply responsive to the very specifically articulated needs that would have an impact on improving the economic security of Black women, and those calls are not going to stop, and that advocacy is not going to stop."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 71

Robert
3d ago

Get a degree that is economically viable. Going for her doctorate in two years and her income qualifies for loan hand out? And she wants more? Plus she received grants.

Reply(2)
30
Old fat man
2d ago

she just wants somebody to give her something she don't care about the other people that had to pay their loan so maybe she just wants the money to pay the loan off so she won't have to work

Reply
24
jdcole
2d ago

people signed a promise to pay document and just because they didn't finish school, picked a poor paying degree. they are still responsible to repay their debo no matter what color they are.

Reply
20
Related
The List

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn

Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral

Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
The Hill

How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?

(NEXSTAR) — President Biden’s Wednesday announcement of $10,000 in student debt relief for borrowers came with a new detail: those who received Federal Pell Grants will have $20,000 in debt forgiven. Now you may be wondering: Do I have a Pell Grant?. Here’s how to check. Log...
COLLEGES
Salon

Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gloria Blackwell
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Personal Loan#College Loans#Federal Student Loans#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics Whitehouse#Ameshia Cross#Americans#The Education Trust
Washington Examiner

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan proves Democrats are the party of the white and wealthy

It is no secret the Democratic Party is undergoing a massive political realignment. One recent poll found that Democrats, for the first time, are more likely to win the votes of white, college-educated voters than minority, blue-collar workers. As recently as 2016, the opposite was true: Democrats won 70% of the vote among minority voters, according to the New York Times, while losing among affluent, white college graduates. One might say former President Donald Trump’s election changed the Democrats more than the GOP.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fortune

Top economist Larry Summers says student loan cancellation ‘raises demand and increases inflation.’ He may also have President Biden’s ear

Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary, has concerns about loan debt cancellation. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has some advice for the Biden Administration as it weighs whether to cancel student loan debt for millions of people: Beware of offering “unreasonably generous” relief, because it could contribute to inflation.
BUSINESS
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy