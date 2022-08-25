Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
Related
Nails of America Pearland eyes September opening
This is not a design done by Nails of America Pearland. It is a stock photo only. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails of America Pearland is aiming to open in early September at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 164, Pearland. The salon will offer a variety of services, including pedicures, manicures, eyelash extensions,...
The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill opening Magnolia location
A mid-September opening is anticipated for the politically themed bar and grill. (April Halpin/Community Impact Newspaper) The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill is opening at 7030 FM 1488, Magnolia, owner Aaron Cohen said. He said he anticipates a mid-September opening for the politically themed bar and grill. According to the eatery’s website, The Angry Elephant has locations in San Antonio and College Station. The menu includes small bites, such as Merica Chicken Wings; loaded hot dogs, such as The Ben Franklin Philly Cheesesteak Dog; sandwiches; and salads. 979-704-5110. www.theangryelephantbar.com.
Houston's Sauna & Spa coming soon to Clear Lake
Houston’s Sauna & Spa will open in the coming months at 903 Bay Area Blvd., Ste. C, Houston. The owner did not provide an exact opening date. The business will allow customers to enjoy infrared spas, compression therapy, body contouring, facials and other services. Jake has been a print...
Barcenas Mexican Kitchen opens in League City
(Courtesy Barcenas Mexican Kitchen) Barcenas Mexican Kitchen had a grand opening in August for its new location at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway, Ste. 102, League City. The restaurant also has locations in Friendswood and La Marque. Operating since 1998, Barcenas serves Mexican staples, such as fajitas, enchiladas and tacos. Jake...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Check out August's featured neighborhood in Spring, Klein: Champion Forest, 77379
Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. Median home...
Black Rock Coffee Bar anticipates 2023 opening in The Woodlands
Black Rock Coffee Bar is expected to open in College Park in early 2023. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee Bar) Black Rock Coffee Bar is anticipating an early 2023 opening at 3335 College Park Drive, Ste. 100, The Woodlands, according to leasing agents for the retail center. The Washington-based coffee shop also has locations in Texas, Colorado, California, Oregon, Arizona and Idaho. Previously, the store was planned to open in 2022. www.br.coffee.
Conroe nurse 'pops' every flavor in town at Back in Time Popcorn
Back in Time offers dozens of flavors, including cinnamon and banana. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) When Crystal Mims decided to trade a career in oncology nursing for owning a small business, she described it as “God leading her” to open Back in Time Popcorn in Conroe. Mims also...
Brewingz closes Hwy. 290 location in Cypress
Brewingz at Mason Road and Hwy. 290 closed Aug. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Brewingz Restaurant and Bar announced the closure of its location at 28320 Hwy. 290, Cypress, on the location’s Facebook page Aug. 24. The restaurant served hot wings, chicken tenders, burgers, sandwiches and drinks in a sports bar environment. Houston-based Brewingz has 21 locations throughout the Houston metro area. www.brewingz.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mimosa Boutique opens new Katy location
Mimosa Boutique, founded in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has opened a second boutique in Katy. (Courtesy Mimosa Boutique) A new clothing boutique is now open in Katy. Mimosa Boutique opened its doors in July at 6727 FM 1463, Ste. 120, Katy, the clothing boutique confirmed with Community Impact Newspaper. The clothing...
Second location of Orleans Seafood Kitchen now open in Fulshear
The menu includes seafood gumbo, etoufee, po'boys, char-grilled oysters and boiled crawfish when in season. (Courtesy Becca Wright/Orleans Seafood Kitchen) Orleans Seafood Kitchen opened its second location Aug. 25 at 6230 FM 1463 in Fulshear. The Cajun restaurant is owned and operated by Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla, who opened the first location in Katy in 2008.
Lake Houston-area flood mitigation efforts continue 5 years after Hurricane Harvey
As of June, the Harris County Flood Control District has made progress on 21.8% of projects included in the district’s $2.5 billion bond program approved by voters in 2018. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) Nearly five years after Hurricane Harvey flooded more than 158,770 structures in Harris and Montgomery counties,...
Man charged with murder in Houston bowling alley shooting arrested in Dallas, records show
TEXAS, USA — A man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Greg Shead outside of a bowling alley in west Houston this month has been arrested in Dallas, records show. Dionate Banks, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the Dallas area and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Painted Tree Boutiques celebrates grand opening in Kingwood
Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. Located at 1153 Kingwood Drive, the national franchise houses multiple vendors in each location that offer a wide variety of items, including home decor, clothing, candles and gifts. 281-623-4191. www.paintedtree.com.
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary with raffle and free food
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates its 25th birthday Sept. 1. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) The bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary Sept. 1 with a giveaway of free a cakes to each store's first 250 guests as well as an online contest to win $25,000 with $100 prizes for 25 runners-up.
See how each Spring ISD campus performed on STAAR tests in 2022
Scores for English 1 and 2 have remained consistent since 2019, but high school students across Texas are still working to reach pre-pandemic levels in three STAAR subjects. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Spring ISD saw an increase in all reading and math scores for third to eighth grades in the spring...
Tomball, Magnolia ISDs hire officers, focus on community-based safety models in 2022-23
Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, Tomball’s school resource officers will each adopt one of Tomball ISD’s 11 elementary schools. (Courtesy Tomball ISD) As the 2022-23 school year begins and the next legislative session approaches, state leaders and local school districts are ramping up security efforts, three months after a mass school shooting resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri Pointe Homes announces the opening of 335-home Westridge Cove in Conroe
Westridge Cove is a 335-home community underway in Conroe. (Courtesy Tri Pointe Homes) Homebuilding company Tri Pointe Homes announced in an Aug. 25 news release the opening of model homes to tour in Westridge Cove, a 335-home community underway in Conroe with home sales ongoing. The community consists of 95...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Hurricane Harvey, five years later
Hurricane Harvey brought historic flooding to Pearland, Friendswood and Brookside Village, as documented by residents of the area. (Courtesy Rudy G.) The special Aug. 26 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast looks back on Hurricane Harvey five years after the historic and devastating storm. In August 2017, the Category 4...
Northpark Drive overpass project goes out for bid
A project to expand Northpark Drive from four to six lanes between Hwy. 59 and Russell Palmer Road and add an overpass over the railroad went out to bid on Aug. 17 with construction expected to begin shortly after. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) A project to expand Northpark Drive from...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0