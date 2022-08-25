ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill opening Magnolia location

A mid-September opening is anticipated for the politically themed bar and grill. (April Halpin/Community Impact Newspaper) The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill is opening at 7030 FM 1488, Magnolia, owner Aaron Cohen said. He said he anticipates a mid-September opening for the politically themed bar and grill. According to the eatery’s website, The Angry Elephant has locations in San Antonio and College Station. The menu includes small bites, such as Merica Chicken Wings; loaded hot dogs, such as The Ben Franklin Philly Cheesesteak Dog; sandwiches; and salads. 979-704-5110. www.theangryelephantbar.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Barcenas Mexican Kitchen opens in League City

(Courtesy Barcenas Mexican Kitchen) Barcenas Mexican Kitchen had a grand opening in August for its new location at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway, Ste. 102, League City. The restaurant also has locations in Friendswood and La Marque. Operating since 1998, Barcenas serves Mexican staples, such as fajitas, enchiladas and tacos. Jake...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Pearland, TX
Pearland, TX
Sports
Community Impact Houston

Check out August's featured neighborhood in Spring, Klein: Champion Forest, 77379

Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. Median home...
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Black Rock Coffee Bar anticipates 2023 opening in The Woodlands

Black Rock Coffee Bar is expected to open in College Park in early 2023. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee Bar) Black Rock Coffee Bar is anticipating an early 2023 opening at 3335 College Park Drive, Ste. 100, The Woodlands, according to leasing agents for the retail center. The Washington-based coffee shop also has locations in Texas, Colorado, California, Oregon, Arizona and Idaho. Previously, the store was planned to open in 2022. www.br.coffee.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Brewingz closes Hwy. 290 location in Cypress

Brewingz at Mason Road and Hwy. 290 closed Aug. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Brewingz Restaurant and Bar announced the closure of its location at 28320 Hwy. 290, Cypress, on the location’s Facebook page Aug. 24. The restaurant served hot wings, chicken tenders, burgers, sandwiches and drinks in a sports bar environment. Houston-based Brewingz has 21 locations throughout the Houston metro area. www.brewingz.com.
CYPRESS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
Community Impact Houston

Mimosa Boutique opens new Katy location

Mimosa Boutique, founded in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has opened a second boutique in Katy. (Courtesy Mimosa Boutique) A new clothing boutique is now open in Katy. Mimosa Boutique opened its doors in July at 6727 FM 1463, Ste. 120, Katy, the clothing boutique confirmed with Community Impact Newspaper. The clothing...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Second location of Orleans Seafood Kitchen now open in Fulshear

The menu includes seafood gumbo, etoufee, po'boys, char-grilled oysters and boiled crawfish when in season. (Courtesy Becca Wright/Orleans Seafood Kitchen) Orleans Seafood Kitchen opened its second location Aug. 25 at 6230 FM 1463 in Fulshear. The Cajun restaurant is owned and operated by Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla, who opened the first location in Katy in 2008.
FULSHEAR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Southeast
Community Impact Houston

Painted Tree Boutiques celebrates grand opening in Kingwood

Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. Located at 1153 Kingwood Drive, the national franchise houses multiple vendors in each location that offer a wide variety of items, including home decor, clothing, candles and gifts. 281-623-4191. www.paintedtree.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball, Magnolia ISDs hire officers, focus on community-based safety models in 2022-23

Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, Tomball’s school resource officers will each adopt one of Tomball ISD’s 11 elementary schools. (Courtesy Tomball ISD) As the 2022-23 school year begins and the next legislative session approaches, state leaders and local school districts are ramping up security efforts, three months after a mass school shooting resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.
TOMBALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hurricane Harvey, five years later

Hurricane Harvey brought historic flooding to Pearland, Friendswood and Brookside Village, as documented by residents of the area. (Courtesy Rudy G.) The special Aug. 26 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast looks back on Hurricane Harvey five years after the historic and devastating storm. In August 2017, the Category 4...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy