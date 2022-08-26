Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
FOX2now.com
Scattered storms are expected north of St. Louis this evening
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The hot and humid weather is back today and this may cause some severe weather this afternoon into this evening. Gusty winds, small hail, and quick-hitting downpours are possible. Another complication in the forecast is a cold front dropping in from the northwest today. Isolated...
Longtime St. Louis newsman Dick Ford passes away
St. Louis and the FOX 2 family have lost a legend in television news.
Central West End home to one of ‘Top 100 Brunch Spots’ in US
Brasserie by Niche, located in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis, was recognized as one of the "Top 100 Brunch Spots" in the United States by OpenTable.
Small wins lead to $5M scratchers prize for Missouri player
A series of small wins led a Missouri Lottery player to take a chance on a more expensive scratchers game and, ultimately, a $5 million top prize.
Longtime St. Louis anchor Dick Ford dies
ST. LOUIS — Longtime St. Louis news anchor Dick Ford has died at the age of 88. Ford’s journalism career began in 1951 in his hometown of Pittsburgh. He worked for KMOX-TV in 1965 and then started working at KSD-TV in 1969. He was a part of the...
KMOV
The Great Forest Park Balloon Race to celebrate 50 years in September
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Great Forest Park Balloon Race will celebrate 50 years of free family fun in September. The balloon glow and race will be held at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is free to attend, but there are some VIP tickets available.
KSDK
Storms expected to bring heavy rainfall to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A few counties on the IL side are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM. The better opportunity for stronger storms remains as the front moves through later this evening. Locally heavy rainfall has already fallen with some spots between 2-4" of rain so far.
Rain moves across St. Louis ahead of cold front
Showers and storms are forming along and ahead of a cold front that is moving into the St. Louis region.
St. Louis woman’s body found in East St. Louis
An investigation is underway Monday morning after authorities found a 49-year-old woman's body in East St. Louis.
AdWeek
Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
Multiday severe weather threat to unfold over central U.S.
AccuWeather forecasters say that unsettled weather will return to the Plains this weekend with rounds of severe weather.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Storms fire up Sunday evening
Highs will climb into the low 90s, but it will feel like the upper 90s with humidity factored in. By this evening, showers and storms will have made it to the area.
KOMU
St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A church in St. Louis was broken into and vandalized on Saturday. The Church of Non-Denomination’s members are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild what they can. Pastor Jack Hill’s family founded the church more than 50 years ago and has been...
Health care worker, Uber driver found dead on East St. Louis street
Police are investigating a homicide in East St. Louis where a woman's body was found on the street over the weekend.
momcollective.com
Fall Day Trip Ideas Within One Hour of St. Louis
It’s almost fall, y’all! This is a time of year my family and I love to get out and explore (in the hopes that cooler temperatures provide for a more pleasant outing with little ones!) Of course, we love to explore all the fun St. Louis has to offer in the fall, but we also like to venture out into the state of Missouri, too! Here’s a list of nearby road trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy this fall!
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis Man Crashes Mustang in Jefferson County
(Pevely) A St. Louis man had to be sent to a hospital after crashing a sports car Tuesday morning in Jefferson County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound I-55, just south of ‘Z’ Highway when 28-year-old Logan DeClue was passing another vehicle but his Ford Mustang ran off the left side of the road, the car struck the inside guardrail, then crossed over both lanes, striking the outside guardrail and then overturned as the Mustang went down an embankment.
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
Ever wanted to cruise upon the Mississippi River in a large cruise ship? Well, today is the day. Viking released a new ship that will sail the Mississippi River.
insideedition.com
Where Is Tito the Otterhound? Rare Dog Escapes Just Minutes After Arriving at New St. Louis Home
Dozens of searchers are combing the greater St. Louis area, looking for a very big and very rare dog that has been on the run since Friday, according to its owner. The dog is named Tito and is an Otterhound that had been bred and shown by AKC Breeders of the Year Andrea “Andy” and Jack McIlwaine of Ohio.
KSDK
Dr. Dan Isom describes St. Louis' discussions with Hyundai, Kia over theft trend
Daniel Isom, Director of the Department of Public Safety in St. Louis, describes the letter sent to Hyundai and Kia. Some models have been stolen at high rates.
gmauthority.com
Monkeypox Case Reported At GM Wentzville Assembly Plant
Workers at the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri were recently informed that a coworker had tested positive for monkeypox. According to a letter sent to workers on Friday, August 19th by GM Wentzville plant executive director Lamar Rucker and partially published by World Socialist Web Site, a first-shift Trim employee first reported symptoms on Tuesday, August 9th. Medical personnel were notified, and test results confirmed that the employee had contracted monkeypox. In response, the employee’s work area was disinfected and GM medical conducted further risk assessment of the area.
