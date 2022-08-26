ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Scattered storms are expected north of St. Louis this evening

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The hot and humid weather is back today and this may cause some severe weather this afternoon into this evening. Gusty winds, small hail, and quick-hitting downpours are possible. Another complication in the forecast is a cold front dropping in from the northwest today. Isolated...
The Great Forest Park Balloon Race to celebrate 50 years in September

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Great Forest Park Balloon Race will celebrate 50 years of free family fun in September. The balloon glow and race will be held at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is free to attend, but there are some VIP tickets available.
Storms expected to bring heavy rainfall to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A few counties on the IL side are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM. The better opportunity for stronger storms remains as the front moves through later this evening. Locally heavy rainfall has already fallen with some spots between 2-4" of rain so far.
Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
Fall Day Trip Ideas Within One Hour of St. Louis

It’s almost fall, y’all! This is a time of year my family and I love to get out and explore (in the hopes that cooler temperatures provide for a more pleasant outing with little ones!) Of course, we love to explore all the fun St. Louis has to offer in the fall, but we also like to venture out into the state of Missouri, too! Here’s a list of nearby road trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy this fall!
St. Louis Man Crashes Mustang in Jefferson County

(Pevely) A St. Louis man had to be sent to a hospital after crashing a sports car Tuesday morning in Jefferson County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound I-55, just south of ‘Z’ Highway when 28-year-old Logan DeClue was passing another vehicle but his Ford Mustang ran off the left side of the road, the car struck the inside guardrail, then crossed over both lanes, striking the outside guardrail and then overturned as the Mustang went down an embankment.
Monkeypox Case Reported At GM Wentzville Assembly Plant

Workers at the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri were recently informed that a coworker had tested positive for monkeypox. According to a letter sent to workers on Friday, August 19th by GM Wentzville plant executive director Lamar Rucker and partially published by World Socialist Web Site, a first-shift Trim employee first reported symptoms on Tuesday, August 9th. Medical personnel were notified, and test results confirmed that the employee had contracted monkeypox. In response, the employee’s work area was disinfected and GM medical conducted further risk assessment of the area.
