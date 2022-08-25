Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Mental health challenges an issue for many Black men
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For countless black men, waking up brings a constant level of fear. With issues including ongoing racism, police brutality, and social injustice, it is hard for some to find the light. While it may be hard to admit, experts say these issues have long-term impacts on...
WISH-TV
Chef Jason Michael Thomas prepares delicious dish using Indiana grown produce
Wouldn’t it be amazing if you had a garden full of fresh produce and you could just go outside to gather produce to use in the meals for the day?. Well, a lot of people’s dream is actually the life of Jason Michael Thomas, owner of Urban Awareness Gardens – Indianapolis, who joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a bunch of beautiful produce to prepare a light and delicious dish using summer Squash (as pasta), fresh basil, tomatoes, okra and basil oil.
WISH-TV
Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
wevv.com
Walmart investing millions in updates, remodels at local Indiana stores
Walmart is investing millions of dollars in several of its stores in the Hoosier State this year. A news release issued Monday says Walmart will invest more than $75 million in updating and remodeling 15 of its Indiana stores. The news release says that when complete, many remodeled stores will...
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
WISH-TV
Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
WISH-TV
High levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines, here’s what one company is doing about it
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. This has prompted healthcare company, CareSource, to join forces with digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the partnership with 120Water,...
WISH-TV
School corporations apply for waivers as nationwide free meal policy ends
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nutrition director for one school corporation said Monday the COVID-19 pandemic exposed how many students depend on free meals to get through the day. Perry Township Schools are one of at least 12 to 18 school corporations in Indiana that is applying for a district-wide...
WANE-TV
Storms cut power to thousands
NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) — A line of severe storms with heavy winds has caused power outages around the area. Indiana Michigan Power (IMP) said more than 18,000 people in northeast Indiana, northern Indiana and southwest Michigan were affected at the peak of the outages. As of 9:30 p.m., IMP...
WISH-TV
A comparison of summer severe weather for 2021, 2022 in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prior to Monday, it had been over a month and a half since a part of Indiana was placed under an enhanced (3/5) or higher risk of severe weather. In fact, the enhanced risk in northern sections of the state on Monday was only the second enhanced or higher risk of the summer (June-August) for Indiana. That other moderate (4/5) risk on June 13 came with a derecho that swept across northeast Indiana.
Live Doppler 13 Storm Blog: Storms move across the state, cause damage in several counties
INDIANAPOLIS — A line of strong storms pushed through central Indiana on Monday night, causing damage in several counties and sparking severe thunderstorm watches and warnings across the state. The northern third of the state was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. When that watch expired, more...
WISH-TV
‘Inside INdiana Politics’ for Aug. 28, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The “All INdiana Politics” insiders talk about student loan debt relief on the latest show. Plus, meet the candidates to fill the vacant seat in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.
city-countyobserver.com
Inflation Relief On Its Way To Hoosier Taxpayers
Hoosiers should be on the lookout for an additional automatic taxpayer refund thanks to a new law I supported. Individual filers will receive $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. Unlike Washington, D.C., Indiana is responsibly using the state’s surplus, which experienced higher-than-anticipated revenue collections, to return $1 billion to taxpayers.
Fox 59
Indiana Bacon Festival? Say less
Hey bacon fans! Head to Delphi this weekend for the Indiana Bacon Festival. YUM!
WISH-TV
Army veteran in Vietnam War receives Purple Heart from Sen. Young
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Republican serving Indiana, on Monday presented a Purple Heart medal to Army veteran Reginald Staley. The presentation came during Academy Day, an informational session for high school students interested in enrolling at one of the nation’s service academies, at the Indiana National Guard Armory, 9920 E. 59th St.
Inside Indiana Business
Despite federal COVID-19 funding inaction, Indiana in good shape
Congressional deadlock over anti-COVID-19 funding could jeopardize access to testing, treatment and vaccines — but Indiana’s own COVID-19 coffers remain flush. The state has 43% of its $1 billion-plus in grants left to spend, according to Indiana Department of Health data obtained by the Capital Chronicle. “Occasionally, we’re...
Here's why Indiana teachers are leaving the classroom for good
INDIANAPOLIS — There is no secret that this school year has presented a challenge for school districts in Indiana to staff their classrooms. Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill pointed out that not just teachers are in short supply, but also support staff, custodial staff, and bus drivers.
buildingindiana.com
Indiana Ranks Number One for Infrastructure
Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
95.3 MNC
IUPUI split may bring more out-of-state workers to Indiana
You may have heard about the plan to split IUPUI in Indianapolis and establish Indiana University Indianapolis. That split may not only result in more biomedical research happening in Indiana, but in bringing in people from out of state to live and work in Indiana. “For us, this is talent....
WIBC.com
Cohen Blasts Young, Indiana Republicans
Former Libertarian Vice Presidential Nominee Spike Cohen senses momentum for his party in Indiana. Not necessarily that they will be victorious at the ballot box this November, but their vote total and influence is growing. Cohen joined The Kendall and Casey Show to assert increase in voter interest is dissatisfaction...
