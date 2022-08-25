ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Mental health challenges an issue for many Black men

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For countless black men, waking up brings a constant level of fear. With issues including ongoing racism, police brutality, and social injustice, it is hard for some to find the light. While it may be hard to admit, experts say these issues have long-term impacts on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Chef Jason Michael Thomas prepares delicious dish using Indiana grown produce

Wouldn’t it be amazing if you had a garden full of fresh produce and you could just go outside to gather produce to use in the meals for the day?. Well, a lot of people’s dream is actually the life of Jason Michael Thomas, owner of Urban Awareness Gardens – Indianapolis, who joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a bunch of beautiful produce to prepare a light and delicious dish using summer Squash (as pasta), fresh basil, tomatoes, okra and basil oil.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WISH-TV

Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keeping The Faith#Linus Business#Business Industry
WANE-TV

Storms cut power to thousands

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) — A line of severe storms with heavy winds has caused power outages around the area. Indiana Michigan Power (IMP) said more than 18,000 people in northeast Indiana, northern Indiana and southwest Michigan were affected at the peak of the outages. As of 9:30 p.m., IMP...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

A comparison of summer severe weather for 2021, 2022 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prior to Monday, it had been over a month and a half since a part of Indiana was placed under an enhanced (3/5) or higher risk of severe weather. In fact, the enhanced risk in northern sections of the state on Monday was only the second enhanced or higher risk of the summer (June-August) for Indiana. That other moderate (4/5) risk on June 13 came with a derecho that swept across northeast Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘Inside INdiana Politics’ for Aug. 28, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The “All INdiana Politics” insiders talk about student loan debt relief on the latest show. Plus, meet the candidates to fill the vacant seat in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
city-countyobserver.com

Inflation Relief On Its Way To Hoosier Taxpayers

Hoosiers should be on the lookout for an additional automatic taxpayer refund thanks to a new law I supported. Individual filers will receive $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. Unlike Washington, D.C., Indiana is responsibly using the state’s surplus, which experienced higher-than-anticipated revenue collections, to return $1 billion to taxpayers.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Army veteran in Vietnam War receives Purple Heart from Sen. Young

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Republican serving Indiana, on Monday presented a Purple Heart medal to Army veteran Reginald Staley. The presentation came during Academy Day, an informational session for high school students interested in enrolling at one of the nation’s service academies, at the Indiana National Guard Armory, 9920 E. 59th St.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Despite federal COVID-19 funding inaction, Indiana in good shape

Congressional deadlock over anti-COVID-19 funding could jeopardize access to testing, treatment and vaccines — but Indiana’s own COVID-19 coffers remain flush. The state has 43% of its $1 billion-plus in grants left to spend, according to Indiana Department of Health data obtained by the Capital Chronicle. “Occasionally, we’re...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Here's why Indiana teachers are leaving the classroom for good

INDIANAPOLIS — There is no secret that this school year has presented a challenge for school districts in Indiana to staff their classrooms. Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill pointed out that not just teachers are in short supply, but also support staff, custodial staff, and bus drivers.
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Indiana Ranks Number One for Infrastructure

Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
95.3 MNC

IUPUI split may bring more out-of-state workers to Indiana

You may have heard about the plan to split IUPUI in Indianapolis and establish Indiana University Indianapolis. That split may not only result in more biomedical research happening in Indiana, but in bringing in people from out of state to live and work in Indiana. “For us, this is talent....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Cohen Blasts Young, Indiana Republicans

Former Libertarian Vice Presidential Nominee Spike Cohen senses momentum for his party in Indiana. Not necessarily that they will be victorious at the ballot box this November, but their vote total and influence is growing. Cohen joined The Kendall and Casey Show to assert increase in voter interest is dissatisfaction...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy