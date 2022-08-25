Read full article on original website
“Rally for Recovery” takes over downtown Dayton
Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event was hosted by Families of Addicts, an organization at the center of the substance use disorder treatment community in the Miami Valley. They hold weekly meetings with support groups and more. They also...
Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74
Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano, died Monday at age 74. His daughter, Cassaundra Spaziani, told Dayton.com he had a mild heart attack three weeks ago and died from complications. Giovanni’s, known as one of the region’s longest-established restaurants, was founded in 1953. Spaziani...
Dayton board upholds decision to fire city employee for not following mask mandate
DAYTON — A Dayton city worker fired for refusing to abide by the city’s COVID-19 mask policy has had his dismissal upheld. The independent Dayton City Service Board ruled the city was justified last year. Kyle Seaquist was a construction electrician in the city’s aviation department. He...
Fraze festival to spotlight Dayton restaurants, businesses
The Taste, a festival featuring samples from a variety of culinary talents in the Dayton area, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lincoln Park Civic Commons at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. Presented by the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood (KMO) Chamber of Commerce, The Taste...
Community event organized 15K meals for Deputy Yates’ 15 years of service
“Time goes so fast, it’s been a month and I wake up crying every day but I know there’s so much love out here,” said Matt’s Mother Lisa Yates.
Dayton Post Office holding job fairs in September
According to the Dayton Post Office, job fairs will be held every Friday in September from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1111 East Fifth St. The post office is hiring for immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants with pay starting at $18.92 per hour.
August business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 3 closings, 3 moves, 5 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. Retail giant could become one of Montgomery County’s largest employers. Amazon, one of the world’s largest retailers, could become one of Montgomery County’s largest private employers when it opens...
Springfield Commission declares day in honor of fallen Clark County deputy
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City Commission has officially declared July 24 as Deputy Matthew Yates Day each year in Springfield. That was the day Yates died after he was shot and killed by a man when Yates went to check out reports of gunfire at a mobile home park.
Eaton Register Herald
Pork Festival announces grandstand music lineup
EATON — The 51st Annual Preble County Pork Festival is adding top entertainment from Ohio performers and groups throughout the festival weekend, Sept. 17-18, and is even bringing a country music legend to headline a Saturday evening concert at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Complimentary grandstand performances on Saturday and...
Hear Ye, Hear Ye: The Ohio Renaissance Festival Brings Elizabethan England to Warren County
Expect jousting knights, elaborate costumes, mugs of mead and giant turkey legs.
Straight outta Yellow Springs: the incomparable Issa Ali
Some people just stand out. They make heads turn in a room, they make people gawk at the mall. A few people in life are stars, and then a fewer number are even bigger stars…stars that burn just a little brighter than the others. You know ‘em when you see 'em. And in that category, you can place Issa Ali.
DeWine Ducks Calls for Nan Whaley Debate
Both candidates answered a range of questions from reporters on Aug. 26.
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns
A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
Women’s Health Center in Kettering to end abortion procedures; Clinic to close in October
KETTERING — UPDATE @ 6 p.m.:. A spokesperson for Women’s Health Center in Kettering said that additional legal action has been taken that could possibly allow the clinic to stay open past the deadline. Health care providers and pregnancy resource centers have filed suit to stop Indiana’s abortion...
New website provides free naloxone to Ohio residents
RecoveryOhio today announced the creation of Naloxone.Ohio.gov, a new resource that provides Ohioans with a simplified process for obtaining free naloxone, a life-saving drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
Ohio Renaissance Festival Opens Next Weekend
Harveysburg, Ohio – Shine your armor and sharpen your swords the Ohio Renaissance Festival is back for its 2022 season. This 35-acre permanent village has been authentically and historically re-created in the flavor of 16th Century England. Visitors will see a full day of entertainment including full-armored Jousting the...
Families of Addicts’ 9th annual ‘Rally 4 Recovery’ set for today
DAYTON — Families of Addicts (FOA) is set to host their annual “Rally 4 Recovery” today in Dayton. This will be the ninth annual rally sponsored by FOA and Banyan Treatment Center, according to a release. The rally will be held downtown in Dayton on Courthouse Square...
