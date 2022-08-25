Read full article on original website
I was making six figures as a pharmacist when I became disabled overnight. Now I leak spinal fluid whenever I stand, so I work and parent from bed.
7 Kitchen Organizing Hacks Only Chefs Know
A linchpin to effective organization in any space is to keep what you use most close at hand and everything else in a space that makes sense. This holds true in a master closet, basement, garage and bathroom. But in no home space is this more important than in a kitchen. We talked to a couple of professional chefs about the setup in their personal kitchens and what tips they swear by when it comes to keeping that space functional.
How to Choose an Electric Baseboard Heater
Electric baseboard heaters have long been installed in homes as a ready solution to heating issues. They can step in as room-zoned space heaters when whole-house heating is cost-prohibitive. They address the need for a permanent heating system with the convenience of a wall-mounted thermostat. But they cost only a fraction of central heating and can even be installed by the homeowner.
5 Coastal Grandma-Approved Plants to Help You Get the Look
The coastal grandma aesthetic is all the rage right now. If you haven't seen it yet, imagine Nantucket meets classic borderline preppy meets minimalism. It’s been around for ages but is definitely having its moment now. The whole aesthetic has gone viral on TikTok when it comes to fashion and home decor. But what about plants? Can they have a coastal grandma aesthetic? The short answer. Absolutely. There are several types of plants that can give off that vibe. We especially love different types of ficus and anything that looks like a tree. We’ve rounded up 5 coastal grandma-approved plants so you can fill your home with them.
The Best Time to Plant Trees
Knowing the best time for planting trees isn't as straightforward as you might think. The basic idea is to plan the planting such that a period of moderate weather will likely follow, giving the tree time to become established. If you perform the transplant right and the weather cooperates, chances of survival are good. But just how perfectly does everything have to go? There's often some room for error, but that depends on factors such as the type of tree you're planting. Let's explore those factors in detail.
This Maker Began Her Career with Curiosity and a Spoon
Against the Grain is a series spotlighting those who are underrepresented in the woodworking, carpentry, and construction industry. We speak with people working on projects—from whole-home renovations to intricate wood sculptures—to learn what inspires them, how they’ve carved their own space (pun intended), and what they’re working on next.
The Best Landscape Lighting for Your Home
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Landscape lighting is a great way to highlight plants, architectural features, and any other outdoor areas you want to emphasize with lights. “It’s pretty inexpensive, and it really helps to draw attention to focal points in the garden like trees, statues, fountains, or favorite plants,” says Amber Freda, a landscape designer based in the New York City area. When researching the best landscape lighting, we evaluated products based on their power source, brightness, ease of installation, and energy efficiency.
