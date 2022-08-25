Read full article on original website
Disaster Recovery Centers in Yellowstone & Park counties closing Monday
BILLINGS, Mont. - Residents in Carbon, Park, Stillwater and Yellowstone counties have one last chance Monday to apply for FEMA assistance and receive in-person help at a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). Centers set up in Yellowstone and Carbon counties are closing on Monday, Aug. 26 at 6:00 pm. After that,...
Haven sees an increase in people seeking their services
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Haven's annual service numbers show that the number of survivors the non-profit has served this past year was up 12% from last year. According to Haven, their numbers outpace the annual growth in the Gallatin County area. Haven's Executive Director, Erica Coyle said the non-profit knows the...
Big Sky Bravery adds Patrick Doyle to expand work helping special operations forces
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Seven years ago Josh McCain watched as his brother-in-law struggled to transition into civilian life after his 14th deployment. He looked for resources and places to donate to get him a retreat or something that would help, but couldn't find exactly what he needed. So, he decided...
HRDC hosts free back-to-school clothes shopping event for teens this week
BOZEMAN, Mont. - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 HRDC has been able to restock its closet, to host a free shopping event for teens this Wednesday. The event is possible through the generosity of the community and there will be racks of new and gently used clothing on hand for students to take home at no charge.
Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire
MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
