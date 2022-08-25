ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Haven sees an increase in people seeking their services

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Haven's annual service numbers show that the number of survivors the non-profit has served this past year was up 12% from last year. According to Haven, their numbers outpace the annual growth in the Gallatin County area. Haven's Executive Director, Erica Coyle said the non-profit knows the...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
HRDC hosts free back-to-school clothes shopping event for teens this week

BOZEMAN, Mont. - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 HRDC has been able to restock its closet, to host a free shopping event for teens this Wednesday. The event is possible through the generosity of the community and there will be racks of new and gently used clothing on hand for students to take home at no charge.
BOZEMAN, MT
Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire

MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
MANHATTAN, MT

