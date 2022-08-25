Read full article on original website
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed subway plans are set to reach the outside of the Bucks County area.Image via iStock. The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY.
thebrownandwhite.com
University reports death of undergraduate student
A fourth-year undergraduate Lehigh student, Yuehan Wang, died suddenly off campus Friday, according to an email sent to the Lehigh community by President Joseph Helble. Lehigh University police have contacted the student’s housemates and notified the student’s family, the email said. Counseling and Psychological Services and My SSP...
Philadelphia's oldest high school welcomes new history-making president
Action News reporter Maggie Kent is a proud member of Class 267. On Wednesday, she returned to her alma mater where the school's making history again.
2 men found shot in the head inside home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia
Police say the victims are in their late teens or early 20s.
Double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 2 men injured: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia left a man in critical condition. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on North Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. A 27-year-old man showed up at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and was placed in stabled condition. A 31-year-old man arrived at Temple University with a gunshot wound to the left foot. Police officers investigating the scene say they found nine shell casings likely from a semi-automatic weapon. Police do not have a description of the person responsible for the shooting.
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo
FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WPFO
Pennsylvania officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
North Philadelphia's New Barber's Hall has served as community staple for 45 years
August is Black Business Month, and Jake Adams' North Philadelphia business has been a staple in the community for nearly 45 years.
Philadelphia Rite Aid robbed at gunpoint
Philadelphia, PA- Philadelphia Rite Aid was robbed at gunpoint by two black males who entered...
phl17.com
PA State Senator speaks on Philadelphia DHS reports, overnight stays
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Pennsylvania State Senator Arthur L. Haywood III responded to the Philadelphia Department of Human Services permitting children to stay overnight. Haywood released a statement Friday acknowledging the concerns within the Center City office. “The Philadelphia Department of Human Services allowing children, as young as toddlers, to sleep on...
Allentown woman dies after bicycle accident
An Allentown woman died Sunday morning at Cedar Crest after sustaining a cervical spine injury in a bicycle accident early this month. Dr. Lorraine Dickey was the former medical director of the Lehigh Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Her death was ruled an accident, according to a report by Lehigh Valley coroner Daniel Buglio.
Email hack led to $13 million theft scheme targeting Chester-Upland school district, DA says
Investigators say it all started with hacked email accounts.
Hip hop icon Lady B honored with her own block in Philadelphia
Philadelphia renamed a block of Wyndale Avenue in Wynnefield for rapper and hip hop icon Lady B!
News 12
2 more Plymouth School District employees arrested, accused of failing to report inappropriate touching
Two more Plymouth School District employee have been arrested on charges of failure to report child abuse. Chrystal Collins,59, of Bristol, and Rebecca Holleran, 47, of Bristol, were both charged with failure to report abuse and neglect of a child. Both are expected to be arraigned on Sept. 12. Police...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Man Among 3 Charged in 2020 Murder
WEST CHESTER PA – Three members of the same family – one living in Pottstown, one in West Chester, and one in Philadelphia – have been charged with murder, robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and related offenses in the December 2020 alleged murder of a 73-year-old Phoenixville man, Ira Solomon of Phoenixville, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022).
