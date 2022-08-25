ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Delaware County's largest school district warning closures may be in store due to teacher shortage

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County's largest school district says they don't have enough teachers. The shortage could impact whether students in Upper Darby can even go to school as they returned to classrooms Monday morning.As students head back to the classroom in Upper Darby, staffing shortages have reached crisis levels. Right now, the district is short about 40 teachers,10 bus drivers, seven bus assistants, 10 crossing guards and custodians. "I feel like that's going to be extremely tough, especially for the teachers," Jameera Brown, parent of a Charles Kelly Elementary School student, said. "It's a lot of students." Superintendent Daniel McGarry...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WHYY

West Philly charter school to close immediately: ‘A failure of children by adults’

Daroff Charter School, a K-8 school in West Philadelphia, will close immediately, as part of an agreement signed with Philadelphia’s school board Friday morning. Under the agreement, Daroff’s 550 students will be transferred to nearby Bluford Charter School or to another school of their families’ choosing. The school year for district-run public schools starts Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

University reports death of undergraduate student

A fourth-year undergraduate Lehigh student, Yuehan Wang, died suddenly off campus Friday, according to an email sent to the Lehigh community by President Joseph Helble. Lehigh University police have contacted the student’s housemates and notified the student’s family, the email said. Counseling and Psychological Services and My SSP...
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 2 men injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia left a man in critical condition. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on North Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. A 27-year-old man showed up at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and was placed in stabled condition. A 31-year-old man arrived at Temple University with a gunshot wound to the left foot. Police officers investigating the scene say they found nine shell casings likely from a semi-automatic weapon. Police do not have a description of the person responsible for the shooting. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo

FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
phl17.com

PA State Senator speaks on Philadelphia DHS reports, overnight stays

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Pennsylvania State Senator Arthur L. Haywood III responded to the Philadelphia Department of Human Services permitting children to stay overnight. Haywood released a statement Friday acknowledging the concerns within the Center City office. “The Philadelphia Department of Human Services allowing children, as young as toddlers, to sleep on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown woman dies after bicycle accident

An Allentown woman died Sunday morning at Cedar Crest after sustaining a cervical spine injury in a bicycle accident early this month. Dr. Lorraine Dickey was the former medical director of the Lehigh Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Her death was ruled an accident, according to a report by Lehigh Valley coroner Daniel Buglio.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Man Among 3 Charged in 2020 Murder

WEST CHESTER PA – Three members of the same family – one living in Pottstown, one in West Chester, and one in Philadelphia – have been charged with murder, robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and related offenses in the December 2020 alleged murder of a 73-year-old Phoenixville man, Ira Solomon of Phoenixville, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022).
POTTSTOWN, PA

