Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 31
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 2:06 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US Senators Rob Portman and Amy Klobuchar in Kyiv on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. Zelenskyy said he believed the...
Voice of America
Angola's President, MPLA Party Declared Winner of Divisive Election
LISBON — Angola's electoral commission on Monday declared the ruling MPLA, in power for nearly five decades, the winner of last week's national election, handing President Joao Lourenco a second term. The election commission gave the ex-Marxist People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) a 51.17% majority after...
Voice of America
Malaysia Flexes New Graft-Busting Muscle with Jailing of Ex-PM
Bangkok — It was a moment few Malaysians could have imagined a few short years ago in a country, and a region, where the political elite are seen to exist beyond the law. On August 23, the Southeast Asian country’s Federal Court upheld a 2020 conviction for corruption against Najib Razak, sending a man who stood at the peak of Malaysia’s political power pyramid only four years ago as prime minister to jail with a 12-year sentence.
ASIA・
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: IAEA to Visit Zaporizhzhia Plant
The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog says a team is on its way to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine says its forces have breached Russian front lines in the Kherson region. As Russia’s war with Ukraine continues, what threat does it pose to the rest of Europe?
RELATED PEOPLE
Voice of America
Venezuela, Colombia Restore Diplomatic Ties After Three-Year Break
Venezuela and Colombia restored full diplomatic relations Sunday after a three-year break, as a new leftist government in Bogota takes shape. A new Colombian ambassador, Armando Benedetti, arrived in Caracas and said on Twitter: "Relations with Venezuela should never have been severed. We are brothers and an imaginary line cannot separate us."
Voice of America
Vatican Seeks to Clarify Pope's Stance on Ukraine
Vatican City, Holy See — The Vatican sought on Tuesday to clarify the pope's position on Ukraine, after the pontiff's comment on the death of a Russian ultranationalist's daughter ruffled feathers in Kyiv. "The Holy Father's words on this dramatic issue are to be read as a voice raised...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine ‘pushing back’ Russia’s frontline in south; UN experts on way to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine continues counteroffensive, ‘exploiting relatively thinly held’ Russian defences, says UK ministry of defence
Voice of America
First Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain to Africa Since Beginning of Conflict Arrives in Djibouti
ADDIS ABABA — The first shipment of Ukrainian grain to Africa since Russia's invasion arrived in Djibouti on Tuesday. The grain will be distributed in Ethiopia to help the drought-stricken nation cope with worsening hunger that threatens to become a famine. Mike Dunford, East Africa regional director for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Russia’s Latest Move Toward ‘De-Dollarization’ Seen as Symbolic
In the Russian government’s latest move to reduce its reliance on a global financial system dominated by the United States and its allies, Kremlin authorities Monday began a policy of barring the use of U.S. dollars as collateral for transactions on the Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest financial services marketplace.
Voice of America
Iran Says No Return to 2015 Nuclear Deal Unless IAEA Ends Investigations
London — Negotiators from Iran and six world powers reportedly are close to agreeing on a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), which saw the U.S. and Europe roll back sanctions on Iran in return for limits on Tehran’s nuclear program.
Voice of America
Peace Returns to Baghdad after Cleric's Supporters Leave Green Zone
CAIRO — Thousands of supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr marched out of Baghdad's Green Zone Tuesday afternoon after he demanded that they conduct a "peaceful revolution," and said they had one hour to leave. The protests erupted this week after Sadr announced he would retire from politics because...
Voice of America
Al-Shabab Militants Issue New Threats Against Kenya
Mogadishu — Somali-based, al-Qaida-affiliated Islamist militant group al-Shabab has issued a new threat against neighboring Kenya. The group said it will continue its attacks in that country as long as Kenyan troops are in Somalia. Al-Shabab said in an English-language statement Saturday it will continue to target Kenyan towns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia halts natural gas flows via Nord Stream 1 pipeline, intensifying the pressure on Europe in its energy crisis
Moscow is choking off Europe's energy supply to hit back against Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine.
Voice of America
Fighting Rages in Southern Ukraine's Kherson Region
Fighting raged in southern Ukraine's Kherson region on Tuesday, with the Kyiv government claiming it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots, while Russia said it repelled the attacks and killed large numbers of Ukrainian troops. Britain's defense ministry said several Ukrainian brigades had increased their artillery fire on the front lines...
Voice of America
Experts: Challenges to Kenya Presidential Poll Results Have Improved Election Integrity
NAIROBI — For the third time in his career, Kenya’s main opposition leader Raila Odinga is challenging presidential election results at the country’s Supreme Court. Some critics are mocking the former prime minister for again refusing to accept defeat. But legal experts say Odinga’s petitions have improved the integrity of Kenya’s elections and the stability of its democracy.
Voice of America
Germany Secures Link to Planned Baltic Sea Renewable Energy Island
COPENHAGEN — Germany has secured a power link to a planned offshore wind hub in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea that will help reduce energy dependence on Russia, Denmark's energy ministry said on Monday. The planned energy hub on the island of Bornholm will by 2030 link...
Voice of America
Russia Launches New Attacks Near Nuclear Plant, Ukraine Says
Ukraine and Russia each accused the other of attacks near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Sunday, amid ongoing international concern that the facility itself could be hit and cause a radiation leak. Russia launched new rocket and artillery attacks near the facility early Sunday, with Ukrainian officials reporting significant...
Voice of America
UN Team on Way to Assess Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant
The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy agency said it has a team on the way to visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated near the front line of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi tweeted that he is leading...
Voice of America
Mikhail Gorbachev, Last Soviet Leader, Dies at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who presided over the demise of the Soviet Union and helped end decades of Cold War fear, earning a Nobel Peace Prize and the lasting enmity of millions of Russians bitter about the chaos unleashed by the collapse of the world’s largest country, has died at age 91.
Voice of America
US Computer Company Dell Ends Operations in Russia
Dell Technologies says it had ended all operations in Russia after shutting its offices earlier this month, becoming the latest Western company to leave Russia in the face of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Dell, a U.S. computer company, is a key supplier of servers in Russia. It suspended...
Comments / 0