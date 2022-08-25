ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 8/29/22

Threats against FBI spiking as Trump allies talking about riots and civil war after previously condemning riots and protests during Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd`s death. Trump`s lawyers struggling to find the right defenses over classified documents seized from Mar-a- Lago, filing a request for a special master to review for executive privileges weeks after the search. The Nation National Affairs Correspondent Joan Walsh joins Ari Melber to talk about the GOP triggered by Joe Biden`s semi-fascism comment. Daily Beast Politics Reporter Will Sommer joins Ari Melber to talk about two guilties in the theft and sale of Ashley Biden`s diary to a right-wing media group.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet

An Ohio congressman caught the ire of left-leaning Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.Maybe because the congressman in question is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the US House.Jim Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”The otherwise unremarkable message was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of Mr Jordan’s belief in “working hard” given his support for Mr Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy...
Ari Melber
Nardwuar
Drake
Nixon-Trump’s failed drug war shredded in epic new Jay-Z hit

As bipartisan calls to reform the US “war on drugs” mount, rapper and business mogul Jay-Z hits back at “draconian” drug laws in a hit new song. In this excerpted MSNBC special report, Ari Melber delves into the data showing how drug enforcement is applied unfairly, shifting opinions on legalization, plus Jay-Z’s upscale marijuana company and new music addressing the drug crisis in America. Aug. 31, 2022.
Rep. Cicilline: GOP is ‘party of chaos and confusion’ with ‘thirst for power above everything else’

Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his concerns over the threats Trumpism and conspiracy theories pose to America’s democracy, which he also discusses in his new book, “House on Fire: Fighting for Democracy in the Age of Political Arson.” Cicilline says, “We have watched the Republican party that was once a party of low taxes and smaller government to become a party of chaos and confusion and QAnon and Marjorie Taylor Greene and the ‘Big Lie’ and promoting Trumpism at any cost, really a thirst for power above everything else.” Aug. 30, 2022.
‘This is the fight of our lifetime’: Rep. Cicilline on poll showing expectations of civil war

President Biden slammed the MAGA Republican threat to the rule of law on Tuesday, as Donald Trump's conservative pals threaten "riots in the streets.” Joy Reid leads The ReidOut tonight with this heads-pinning, Republican ideological about face, after it historically being the party of “law and order.” Rep. David Cicilline, author of the new book, ‘House on Fire: Fighting for Democracy in the Age of Political Arson,’ and former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa, join us to discuss.Aug. 31, 2022.
