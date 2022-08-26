Read full article on original website
Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at Age 32, One Week After He Went Missing in Arizona
Country singer and songwriter Luke Bell has died, just over one week after he disappeared during a trip to Arizona. He was 32. Bell’s friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman, confirmed the tragic news to the Saving Country Music blog on Tuesday, August 39, just hours after new broke that the “Where Ya Been” singer had gone missing. According to the outlet, Bell — who had bipolar disorder — went missing in Tuscon, Arizona, on August 20, when he seemingly vanished while Kinman was grabbing something to eat. His body was discovered near his last known location nine days later.
Courteeners announce massive Heaton Park gig and reissue of ‘St. Jude’
Courteeners have announced celebrations for the 15th anniversary of debut album ‘St. Jude’, by confirming a deluxe reissue as well as a massive homecoming gig at Manchester’s Heaton Park – get ticket details below. After performing at Heaton Park in 2015 and 2019, Courteeners will be...
Canadian radio stations pull Arcade Fire from air
A number of Canadian radio stations have paused playing Arcade Fire‘s music after allegations made against frontman Win Butler. Last week, an investigation was published by Pitchfork which saw four fans of the band accused Butler of sexual misconduct. After he was accused of “inappropriate” actions, Butler replied to...
Welcome to Away From Home, the indie festival hosted by Louis Tomlinson
“iwas 16 when I went to my first festival,” Louis Tomlinson recalls towards the end of his headlining set in Málaga on Saturday night (August 28). Beneath his usual stage swagger, there’s a healthy dose of awe coursing through his voice as he looks out over the 15,500 people gathered at Marenostrum Music Castle Park, the beach-side venue that is playing host to this year’s edition of Away From Home Festival. “Never did I think I’d be involved in something like this.”
Lynks announces last-minute secret set at Reading Festival 2022
Lynks has announced that they will play a special secret set at Reading Festival 2022 this afternoon (August 28) – get all the details below. The 2022 edition of the festival concludes today with headline sets from The 1975 and Halsey, while secret sets from Pendulum, Don Broco and more have peppered the weekend.
Nia Archives: dancefloor don leading the glorious “summer of jungle”
Earlier this summer, Nia Archives threw down the gauntlet: 2022 was going to witness the “summer of jungle”. Speaking to Mixmag in May, the Bradford-born, London-based DJ and producer declared that “you’re going to hear so much jungle this summer”. The genre took precedence in her recent BBC Radio 1 Residency, which served as a deep dive into a scene that’s often overlooked by the mainstream. For the uninitiated, Nia’s recent EP ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ is a fine place to start: “Few – if any – are doing it as well as Nia right now,” gushed our five-star review.
LOONA’s agency releases official statement after Yeojin collapses during Mexico City concert
LOONA’s agency Blockberry Creative has shared an official update on member Yeojin’s health after the singer was seen collapsing during a recent concert. On August 28, LOONA held the final show in the American leg of their ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour in Mexico City at the Pepsi Center WTC. In that concert, the girl group’s youngest member Yeojin was seen collapsing after performing their song ‘Pose’.
HyunA and DAWN leave P Nation following contract expiration
K-pop soloists HyunA and DAWN have left the Psy-led agency P Nation. On August 29, P Nation released a statement sharing that the two idols would be leaving the agency as their contracts had recently expired. In its statement per News1, as translated by Soompi, the agency praised HyunA and...
Måneskin want to join forces with BLACKPINK
Måneskin have revealed they want to join forces with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. The Italian glam rock band said as much in an interview with iHeartRadio at the recently concluded 2022 MTV VMAs. When asked to pick one person to join their band, vocalist Damiano David picked “the whole BLACKPINK group”, to enthusiastic agreement from his bandmates.
