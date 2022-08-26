ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Florida man sentenced to 25 years for causing overdoses, dumping body

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lORGU_0hVjqVwF00

A Florida man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his role in an organization that distributed fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

Sherman Michael Puckett, 34, of Clearwater, agreed to a plea deal in March and was sentenced on Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Puckett pleaded guilty on March 14, 2022, WFLA-TV reported. He was sentenced for conspiring to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 10 grams or more of fentanyl analogues, 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, and heroin; and obstructing of justice, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Puckett was also accused of dumping a dead woman’s naked body, which was wrapped in plastic, at the base of the Howard Frankland Bridge that spans Tampa Bay, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said that Puckett was part of a drug ring that distributed 255 grams of fentanyl, more than 37 grams of fentanyl analogues, more than 28 grams of cocaine and more than 17 grams of methamphetamine, WFLA reported.

The drug deals occurred between July 23, 2018, and Sept. 17, 2019, court documents show. Puckett also mixed heroin and fentanyl together, calling it his “recipe” and distributing it to customers under the guise of it being just heroin, prosecutors said in their news release.

This “recipe” led to many overdoses, according to the Department of Justice. It was not clear how many people overdosed, the Times reported.

Puckett viewed the overdoses as an “acceptable cost of his business model,” according to the news release. Those who survived became repeat customers, prosecutors alleged.

“If they (Puckett’s customers) can survive the high, I will always have a paycheck,” Puckett allegedly told a witness, according to prosecutors.

One woman, identified by the St. Petersburg Police Department as 26-year-old Sheila Capone, received drugs from Puckett, overdosed and died in his Tampa hotel room on Dec. 8, 2018, the Times reported. Laboratory test results confirmed that Puckett’s DNA was found on Capone’s body, according to the newspaper.

Prosecutors said that Puckett dumped Capone’s naked, plastic-wrapped body on the St. Petersburg side of the Howard Frankland Bridge. Her body was found the next day by a fisherman, WFLA reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly shot his two young children in the head at bedtime, killing one and critically injuring the other, officials said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting occurred at a house on Monday after 10:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the house, they found two children with injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
960 The Ref

‘Not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk’: Florida man confesses during traffic stop, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man made deputies’ work easy when he was stopped early Saturday morning, telling them flat-out that he was drunk. In an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that Andrew Beck was pulled over for speeding after deputies saw him swerve out of his lane and nearly hit a median while driving nearly 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to the affidavit, when deputies made contact with Beck, he spontaneously said, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk.”
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
960 The Ref

‘Home of the Gators’: Nearly 8-foot-long alligator wrangled at Florida elementary school

BARTOW, Fla. — It’s unclear whether an alligator was looking to enroll or just visit when it appeared outside of a Florida elementary school. Polk County Public Schools posted a video on Facebook showing a police officer from the Bartow Police Department wrangling the gator, which measured in at 7 feet, 11 inches. The district said that the principal of Spessard Holland Elementary had arrived on campus Tuesday morning and found the alligator waiting near her parking spot.
BARTOW, FL
msn.com

New Hampshire man arrested in Florida for video voyeurism

A New Hampshire man has been arrested after a video voyeurism investigation in Sanibel, Florida, according to authorities. The City of Sanibel Police Chief William Dalton announced the arrest of Dana Alan Caruso, 58, who has been under investigation since July 28 of this year. On July 28, employees with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Heroin#Drugs#Violent Crime#Wfla#The Tampa Bay Times#The Department Of Justice
WETM 18 News

Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
KSNT News

2 Kansans arrested for drugs, stealing 800 lbs of meat

HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansans were arrested Monday, Aug. 29, for drugs and being in possession of 800 pounds of stolen meat. According to the Hugoton Police Department (HPD), the victim of the theft filed a police report in Morton County regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. The HPD […]
HUGOTON, KS
960 The Ref

California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtvy.com

4 arrested in Florida drug seizure

PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
PANAMA CITY, FL
960 The Ref

Indiana abortion clinics sue to block ban set to take effect

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana abortion clinic operators filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the state's ban on abortions before it takes effect in about two weeks. . The lawsuit filed in a Monroe County court claims the ban, which includes limited exceptions, “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking abortion care” in violation of the Indiana Constitution. It asks for a judge to block the law from going into effect on Sept. 15, arguing the ban “will infringe on Hoosiers’ right to privacy, violate Indiana’s guarantee of equal privileges and immunities, and includes unconstitutionally vague language.”
INDIANA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Man sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution

A Mexican citizen was sentenced as leader and organizer of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating in the Quad Cities and two separate states. Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced August 19 to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Additionally, Gutierrez was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term.
DAVENPORT, IA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
76K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy