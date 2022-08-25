ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Boxer George Foreman allegedly sexually assaulted 2 minors in 1970s: Lawsuit

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVG8R_0hVjqSI400

LOS ANGELES — A lawsuit filed in California alleges that professional boxer and former heavyweight champion George Foreman sexually assaulted at least two women in the 1970s, when they were teenagers and below the age of consent.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court, does not identify Foreman by name, but identifies the alleged abuser as a former professional heavyweight boxer who defeated Joe Frazier in 1973 to become the heavyweight champion of the world. Foreman became champion after he defeated Frazier on Jan. 22, 1973.

Foreman has denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News, alleging people are "trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family."

The lawsuit, filed by a woman identified as Denise S., alleges Foreman started "grooming" her at an early age by taking her out for ice cream and allowing her to sit in his lap as he drove his car, according to the suit.

According to the lawsuit, Denise S. is the daughter of an Oakland-based boxer who trained with Foreman in the early 1970s. She allegedly met Forman when she was around 8 years old.

According to the suit, the alleged sexual assault and misconduct occurred when Denise S. was 13 to 16 years old, below the legal age of consent. Foreman was over the age of 23, the suit said.

Foreman and Denise S. allegedly had sexual intercourse several times when she was 15 years old and she alleges she was sexually abused by Foreman in a San Francisco hotel on at least one occasion, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is filed under a new California law that increases the limit for when someone can bring a legal action to recover damages from childhood sexual assault.

The law allows accusers to bring a suit 22 years from the date the plaintiff reaches the age of majority, 18 in California, or within five years of the date the plaintiff discovers or reasonably should have discovered that psychological injury or illness after the age of 18 was the caused by the sexual assault, whichever is later.

Denise S. alleges she suffered injuries, including physical and mental pain and suffering, past and future costs of medical care and treatment and past and future loss of earnings and earning capacity, "in an amount not yet ascertained, but which exceeds the minimum jurisdictional limits of this Court," according to the lawsuit.

She is asking for a jury trial and an unspecified amount of damages.

Denise S. alleges in the suit that she disclosed the abuse to a friend and business associate of Foreman, identified as "Ron," who allegedly said he was aware of at least one other victim that Foreman sexually abused when she was a minor, according to the lawsuit.

According to the suit, Ron confronted Foreman about the abuse of the two minors on at least one occasion, and Foreman allegedly did not deny the allegations. This was also mentioned in a second lawsuit.

A second lawsuit obtained by ABC News was filed by a woman using the pseudonym Gwen H. who alleges she met Foreman when she was 9-years-old and was groomed by him.

Gwen H. is the daughter of "Norman," Foreman's alleged manager and long-time advisor and alleged that she was abused between the ages of 15 and 16 while Foreman was over 23-years-old.

Before the sexual abuse began, Foreman at one point allegedly threatened Gwen H., telling her not to tell anyone about their relationship warning, "you don’t want your dad to lose his job, do you?" according to the lawsuit. The sexual abuse began a week later, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Foreman would "molest and sexually abuse" Gwen H., until she was 16-years-old at more than one location in Los Angeles. Gwen H. allegedly revealed the abuse to "Ron" as an adult, and she then became aware there was a second victim abused by Foreman as a minor.

Gwen H. is also asking for an unspecified amount of damages.

In a statement to ABC News, Foreman said he will work with his lawyers to "fully and truthfully expose my accusers' scheme and defend myself in court. I don't pick fights, but I don't run away from them either."

"They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies," Foreman said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate's execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein.
ALABAMA STATE
960 The Ref

ID now required to buy canned whipped cream in New York state

NEW YORK — No matter how many gray hairs or wrinkles you proudly display, grocery shoppers in New York state must now provide a valid ID to purchase canned whipped cream. A little-known state law banning sales of cartridges used in cans of the whipped topping to those under 21 was enacted nine months ago in a bid to discourage teenagers from possibly abusing nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas, NBC News reported.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
960 The Ref

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O'Rourke said he sought treatment at...
TEXAS STATE
960 The Ref

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
960 The Ref

Court narrows hold on COVID vaccine mandate for contractors

More than 1 million construction workers across the U.S. won't have to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement, but an appeals court cleared the way for President Joe Biden's administration to potentially enforce the mandate on some federal contractors. Biden's Office of Management and Budget said Monday that federal...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Frazier
Person
George Foreman
960 The Ref

Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border

YUMA, Ariz. — (AP) — Hours before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared "a major step forward to secure our border" with the installation of 130 double-stacked shipping containers, hundreds of migrants found their way around them, belying his claim. They walked through tribal lands to the edge of...
ARIZONA STATE
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sexual Intercourse#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Abc News
960 The Ref

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of...
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court's landmark ruling on climate change could have implications for a range of other issues, including a case involving nuclear waste storage and a proposal requiring companies to disclose how climate risk affects their businesses, advocates across the political spectrum say. Two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
960 The Ref

Rotten tomatoes: California highway shut down after truck crash

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A truck carrying tomatoes overturned in California, creating a big mess and traffic headaches for drivers. California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post that a semitruck carrying tomatoes was involved in a crash involving several vehicles and went through the center divider. When the truck overturned, the load of tomatoes fell into the road, creating a disaster.
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

FTC accuses data broker of selling sensitive location data

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal regulators have sued a data broker they accuse of selling sensitive geolocation data from millions of mobile devices, information that can be used to identify people and track their movements to and from sensitive locations, including reproductive health clinics, homeless shelters and places of worship.
IDAHO STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
76K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy