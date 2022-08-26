Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A text scam going around recently hit a Central Oregon couple. Bend resident Jill Sievers said nearly $10,000 was taken out of their joint account.

Someone sent a text alert claiming to be with Bank of America, and said there was fraudulent activity on their account. The text asked if the couple had "approved" sending money to an account on the Zelle digital payment app.

Sievers said Thursday they never used Zelle and replied "no" on the text message.

But the person then called the couple, claiming to assist them with recovering their money -- and that lasted a couple of days. She said they were actually speaking with a scammer pretending to be a bank representative.

