ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware

By Kelsey McGee
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ2sR_0hVjpum500

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --  A text scam going around recently hit a Central Oregon couple.  Bend resident Jill Sievers said nearly $10,000 was taken out of their joint account.

Someone sent a text alert claiming to be with Bank of America, and said there was fraudulent activity on their account. The text asked if the couple had "approved" sending money to an account on the Zelle digital payment app.

Sievers said Thursday they never used Zelle and replied "no" on the text message.

But the person then called the couple, claiming to assist them with recovering their money -- and that lasted a couple of days. She said they were actually speaking with a scammer pretending to be a bank representative.

The post Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Bend Mourns Shooting Victims, Jackson Residents Without Water, and Where NOT to Cool Off in the Willamette Today

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Here are some...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Fundraiser launched for family of Bend Safeway shooting victim

Bend Police say Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, was a customer at the Safeway who was shot and killed near the store’s entrance. “I am raising funds for any funeral expenses and mortgage expenses for my grandma who lost not only her brother but her best friend. Glenn was such a kind, generous, and well spoked man,” the organizer wrote. “He was a veteran and lived with my grandma before I was even born. My grandma is widowed and they shared the house together. My grandma is on a fixed income and can barely pay her bills. I know she will need some help.”
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Police ID Safeway gunman and two victims, including ‘heroic’ store worker who died trying to disarm him

Police on Monday identified a 20-year-old gunman who opened fire at Bend’s Eastside Safeway Sunday evening, fatally shooting a shopper at the entrance, then a store employee who they said heroically tried to disarm the shooter and may well have prevented more deaths. The post Bend Police ID Safeway gunman and two victims, including ‘heroic’ store worker who died trying to disarm him appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 8/29 – Deadly Shooting in Bend, Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10 am

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10am. 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday on duty as a wildland firefighter. He...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Couple faces scam Zelle text messages and warns people to be cautious

    A Zelle scam going around recently hit a Central Oregon couple. A Bend woman tells us what happened. Jill Sievers said nearly $10,000 was taken out of her joint account. Someone sent a text alert claiming to be with Bank of America, and said there was fraudulent activity on their account. The text asked if the couple "approved" sending money to The post Bend Couple faces scam Zelle text messages and warns people to be cautious appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Bank Of America
KTVZ News Channel 21

Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in tragedy, where three people were killed including the shooter. A Safeway employee, 66-year-old Donald Surrett Jr., was shot and killed in the rear of the store, in the produce section. Surrett is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun The post Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Hugs and prayers, hope and anger: Vigil held at Drake Park for Bend Safeway shooting victims

Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in the tragic deaths of a customer at the front of the store and employee in the produce section at the rear who is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun away. The post Hugs and prayers, hope and anger: Vigil held at Drake Park for Bend Safeway shooting victims appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials

 The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Thieves take motorcycles, cars from Pro Caliber Motorsports in Bend

A Central Oregon business has been stolen from twice recently. Pro Caliber Motorsports in Bend was hit around a month ago. Two motorcycles were stolen and an employee’s vehicle was taken. The business suffered another loss Monday night. Thieves broke into the back lot and got away with multiple...
BEND, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting

SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting at Oregon Safeway Supermarket

Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting at Oregon Safeway Supermarket. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting...
BEND, OR
opb.org

Bend mourns victims of Safeway shooting

Hundreds of people gathered under the shade of tall ponderosa pines in a Bend park Monday evening to pay tribute to two men killed in a grocery store shooting the night before. A choir sang gentle songs, local faith leaders offered words of hope, and mourners — some of whom...
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Gov. Kate Brown issues statement on Bend shooting

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a statement Monday morning on a shooting in Bend that left three dead, including the gunman on Sunday night. “I am asking all Oregonians to keep the victims of last night’s shooting in Bend and their families in your thoughts and in your hearts today. Every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don’t know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event.”
BEND, OR
CBS LA

Three dead including gunman in shooting at Oregon Safeway store

Bend, Oregon — A man entered a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon, Sunday evening and fatally shot two people, authorities said.The man believed to be the shooter was found dead inside, Bend Police said in a statement. Police said they responded to multiple 911 calls at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04 p.m. At a Sunday night news conference, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said the gunman came from a residential area behind the shopping center and moved through the parking lot shooting rounds from an AR-15 style rifle. The shooter then entered...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy