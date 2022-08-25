The Alfredo sauce was everywhere. The Alfredo sauce was in the northbound lanes. The Alfredo sauce seeped into the southbound lanes. Mile 11 of Interstate 55, in Memphis, Tennessee, was sauced up. Concerned local newscasters, summoning all of their training, dispatched their reports Tuesday after a tractor-trailer carrying jars of Alfredo sauce struck a median shortly before 5 p.m.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO