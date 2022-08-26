ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
boulderjewishnews.org

Bonai Shalom Welcomes New Executive Director

The board of Congregation Bonai Shalom is pleased to announce that we have hired Jennifer Herrington as our new Executive Director. Jennifer will be a great addition to our team and we all look forward to working with her, especially as we start the school year and prepare for the High Holidays.
BOULDER, CO
boulderjewishnews.org

Sara Borenstein Bat Mitzvah

On Saturday, August 27th, 2022 (30 Av 5782), Sara Borenstein, daughter of Rabbi Yakov and Shayna Borenstein, gave her d’var torah for her Bat Mitzvah at Chabad Jewish Center of Longmont. Sara and her family will celebrate her Bat Mitzvah in Israel. Boulder Jewish News encourages Bar and Bat...
LONGMONT, CO
boulderjewishnews.org

PJ Library Delivers 50 Millionth Book

JEWISHcolorado partners with Grinspoon Foundation’s Flagship Program. The free book program reaches thousands of children statewide. PJ Library, the flagship program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation (HGF), is celebrating the delivery of its 50 millionth free book to Jewish families this summer. What started out in 2005 as a small project in Western Massachusetts has now grown to affect the lives of millions of Jewish children worldwide, including thousands of children in Colorado. Books are translated into seven languages and then delivered to more than 680,000 kids each month across more than 35 countries.
COLORADO STATE
boulderjewishnews.org

Ella Rosenbaum Bat Mitzvah

On Saturday, August 27th, 2022 (30 Av 5782), Ella Rosenbaum was called to the Torah as a Bat Mitzvah at Congregation Bonai Shalom. Ella read from Parashat Re’eh. Boulder Jewish News encourages Bar and Bat Mitzvah students to submit their d’var torah and information about their Mitzvah/Tikkun Olam projects. For more information, please email editor@boulderjewishnews.org.
BOULDER, CO
boulderjewishnews.org

Join the JFS Boulder Team

Come join the dynamic and creative team at JFS Boulder! We are seeking an energetic, positive, and collaborative individual to be our Volunteer Services Manager. This position organizes cultural and religious events at older adult facilities, organizes holiday celebrations, supports all JFS programs, recruits new volunteers, and appreciates and supports our current volunteers.
BOULDER, CO
boulderjewishnews.org

Emma Harvey Bat Mitzvah

On Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 (7 Elul 5782), Emma Harvey will be called to the Torah as a Bat Mitzvah at Congregation Bonai Shalom. Emma will be reading from Parashat Shoftim. Boulder Jewish News encourages Bar and Bat Mitzvah students to submit their d’var torah and information about their Mitzvah/Tikkun...
BOULDER, CO

