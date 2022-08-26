Read full article on original website
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Hate Crimes Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Fireworks in South City? A Neighbor Shares Their Video
Submitted through our Facebook Page by South City Neighbor. Recorded Friday Night around Sunshine Gardens…..Fireworks are illegal in South City – let’s be SAFE!
Two Sonoma County Restaurants Announce Closures
Two longtime Sonoma County restaurants are closing their doors. The Villa, an old-school Italian restaurant perched atop a hill in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, quietly shuttered last week. The iconic eatery opened in 1976, but couldn’t survive the pandemic shutdowns that severely hampered all restaurants across the county. Twelve employees were laid off. And in Sebastopol, BBQ Smokehouse has posted on their social media that they will cease operations by mid September. Pit Master Larry Vito is retiring after serving up delicious food in Sonoma County for 26 years. The restaurant is looking for someone to take over, but if no one steps forward, it will close for good.
Off-duty San Jose police officer's car struck by gunfire on NB Hwy 101
The Hollister-Gilroy CHP reported the off-duty officer described hearing a pop, pulled over, and noticed a bullet hole in his front passenger door.
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
Study: This is the rudest city in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
Bay Area man missing after car is found ablaze on side of highway
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Bay Area man who mysteriously disappeared six weeks ago. Gregory Peterson, a 62-year-old man from Cloverdale, went missing on July 16.
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
Pedestrian killed in Marin Highway 101 collision during morning commute
SAUSALITO -- A person walking in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut down three of the four lanes and backing up the morning commute.The CHP said its dispatch center got calls reporting drivers were being forced to take action to avoid a person wearing a dark hoodie in the roadway.A short time later, the agency got a call that the pedestrian had been struck around 4:35 a.m.Investigators said a Dodge Caravan was traveling in the No. 3 lane when the man apparently stepped in front of the vehicle and was struck. He was declared dead at the scene. The driver stopped and was cooperating with the CHP.A SigAlert was issued at 5:26 a.m. as 3 southbound lanes heading to the Golden Gate Bridge and into San Francisco were blocked off by the investigation. The Marin County coroner was also dispatched to the scene.The three lanes reopened at 7:25 a.m.The fatal collision remains under investigation. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Vallejo targets private property owners to remove homeless people
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is suing a property owner to remove people experiencing homelessness from an encampment, one of several similar legal fights the city has escalated to remove people living on private property. The lawsuit, which has not yet been accepted in Solano County Superior Court,...
Lanes reopen after hundreds of tomatoes spill onto I-80
VACAVILLE (KRON) – California Highway Patrol was at a crash site involving a big-rig that spilled hundreds of tomatoes onto Interstate 80, according to a tweet. The crash, involving a big-rig that went through the center divide, has multiple lanes of the interstate in both directions near the Alamo Drive exit in Vacaville. All eastbound […]
Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
Beloved Carlsbad Father, Coach Who Died Swimming From Alcatraz to SF Remembered
A beloved Carlsbad father, coach and volunteer who died while participating in a swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco earlier this month was remembered at a vigil Friday night in the North County. For reasons not yet known, 50-year-old Brian Reynolds became unresponsive and had to be pulled from the...
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.
Mountain lion shot by police, later dies at Oakland Zoo during surgery
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion died during emergency surgery on Friday around 5 p.m. after suffering from a gunshot wound, the Oakland Zoo announced on Twitter. A young male mountain lion suffered at least one gunshot to the abdomen after being shot by Hollister Police Department officers, according to the department’s Facebook page. […]
Road briefly closed after 5-vehicle crash in San Ramon
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A road was closed after a car crash Thursday afternoon involving five vehicles in San Ramon, police announced in a tweet. Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road was closed around 3:10 p.m. but reopened around 3:49 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area. The […]
Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
