San Bruno, CA

ksro.com

Two Sonoma County Restaurants Announce Closures

Two longtime Sonoma County restaurants are closing their doors. The Villa, an old-school Italian restaurant perched atop a hill in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, quietly shuttered last week. The iconic eatery opened in 1976, but couldn’t survive the pandemic shutdowns that severely hampered all restaurants across the county. Twelve employees were laid off. And in Sebastopol, BBQ Smokehouse has posted on their social media that they will cease operations by mid September. Pit Master Larry Vito is retiring after serving up delicious food in Sonoma County for 26 years. The restaurant is looking for someone to take over, but if no one steps forward, it will close for good.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Study: This is the rudest city in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian killed in Marin Highway 101 collision during morning commute

SAUSALITO --  A person walking in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut down three of the four lanes and backing up the morning commute.The CHP said its dispatch center got calls reporting drivers were being forced to take action to avoid a person wearing a dark hoodie in the roadway.A short time later, the agency got a call that the pedestrian had been struck around 4:35 a.m.Investigators said a Dodge Caravan was traveling in the No. 3 lane when the man apparently stepped in front of the vehicle and was struck.  He was declared dead at the scene. The driver stopped and was cooperating with the CHP.A SigAlert was issued at 5:26 a.m. as 3 southbound lanes heading to the Golden Gate Bridge and into San Francisco were blocked off by the investigation. The Marin County coroner was also dispatched to the scene.The three lanes reopened at 7:25 a.m.The fatal collision remains under investigation. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 
SAUSALITO, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo targets private property owners to remove homeless people

VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is suing a property owner to remove people experiencing homelessness from an encampment, one of several similar legal fights the city has escalated to remove people living on private property. The lawsuit, which has not yet been accepted in Solano County Superior Court,...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Lanes reopen after hundreds of tomatoes spill onto I-80

VACAVILLE (KRON) – California Highway Patrol was at a crash site involving a big-rig that spilled hundreds of tomatoes onto Interstate 80, according to a tweet. The crash, involving a big-rig that went through the center divide, has multiple lanes of the interstate in both directions near the Alamo Drive exit in Vacaville. All eastbound […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain lion shot by police, later dies at Oakland Zoo during surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion died during emergency surgery on Friday around 5 p.m. after suffering from a gunshot wound, the Oakland Zoo announced on Twitter. A young male mountain lion suffered at least one gunshot to the abdomen after being shot by Hollister Police Department officers, according to the department’s Facebook page. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Road briefly closed after 5-vehicle crash in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A road was closed after a car crash Thursday afternoon involving five vehicles in San Ramon, police announced in a tweet. Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road was closed around 3:10 p.m. but reopened around 3:49 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area. The […]
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA

