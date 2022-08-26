ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer's Nearly Over, But Zara's New Fall Drop Is the Best Consolation

I'm not going to lie: As much as I utterly adore fall, I'm not quite ready for summer to be over. (It feels like I only slipped into a swimsuit a handful of times and I'm enjoying these warm summer evenings after work sipping a cocktail al fresco way too much.) If you're like me and are mourning the end of summer, a quick glance at Zara's new fall drop will have you transition out of any lingering summer longing, right into autumn!
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet Has a New Job! Get Details on His New Career

Money issues. While 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet previously came under fire by his wife Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast’s family for being a stay-at-home dad, the TLC star recently unveiled a new career path. Following in the steps of his father-in-law, Chuck Potthast, the dad of one is trying his luck in the real estate field. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Andrei’s new job.
J.Lo Wore a Turtleneck Wedding Dress With Dramatic Ruffles—Oh, and 2 Other Gowns

Let's break it down by the numbers: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged once in 2002 and once this year. They had one wedding in Las Vegas last month, followed by a whirlwind Parisian honeymoon. That brings us to this weekend when they had a second wedding in Riceboro, Georgia. For the latter ceremony, J.Lo had three—count 'em, three—different wedding gowns, all custom-designed by Ralph Lauren. Are you still with me?
Get Ready for Milly Alcock's Reign

In the George R.R. Martin novel A Storm of Swords—the third installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy series that brought us the 59-time Emmy Award–winning series Game of Thrones—it is said that when a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin. One side brings greatness, and one side brings madness. We know how things ended for Daenerys Targaryen, but what about Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen before her? “Greatness,” Milly Alcock responds with a cheeky smile during our Zoom call. It’s hard to say whether the actress is leading me astray with this answer. After all, HBO Max has been keeping much of its new series House of the Dragon tightly under wraps. But either way, she has me on the edge of my seat.
The VMA Red Carpet Looks That Deserve an Award of Their Own

Don't get me wrong—I love the high-glamour moments from the Oscars and the Golden Globes, but there's just something about the fashion showcased at the MTV Video Music Awards that hits different. Whether it's Lady Gaga's iconic meat dress in 2010 or Rose McGowan's next-to-naked sequin dress in 1998, MTV's biggest night is always home to next-level (and sometimes shocking) looks. And this year's selection is sure to be no exception.
Fall's New It Bag Is a Welcome Change For Anyone That's Over Y2K Everything

There's a new It bag in town and it's quite literally the antithesis of the Y2K-inspired It bags that have been so popular for the first half of this year, and we have the receipts. The RealReal just released its annual Luxury Resale Report for 2022, and it's certainly telling. Being one of the most popular luxury resale companies in the game, The RealReal knows everything about what people are really shopping for right now, so you can trust its intel.
