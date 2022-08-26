Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Butte boys soccer gets rare win in Helena; Bengal girls keep cruising
With the way that the Helena boys soccer team was going along in the first half, a late goal disallowed for offsides didn't seem to matter. The Bengals were already in front 3-1, so missing out on the chance to go ahead 4-1 seemed like an opportunity that would come around again.
406mtsports.com
Butte Central volleyball can improve on 2021 postseason
BUTTE — In volleyball, one change often begets another. And another. And another. The loss of a couple key graduating seniors hasn’t diminished the season-long outlook for the Butte Central Maroons, but it has raised some questions that the head coach Becky Hancock knows won’t be answered right away.
406mtsports.com
Statheads: Anaconda volleyball plays a numbers game
BUTTE — You've heard of "ball don't lie," but in Anaconda's Memorial Gym, it's numbers that speak the truth. Going into her third year as the Copperheads head coach, Korey Rivers has relied on statistical analysis to guide training, evaluate players and in some cases, settle playing time disputes.
406mtsports.com
Frontier Conference Football: Week 1 top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week
HELENA — NAIA football is back in Montana as all eight Frontier Conference teams were in action on Saturday. That means our weekly roundup is back, providing you with all the information you need from around the conference. Let’s jump in:. No clear favorite. It didn’t take long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Billings West's Bella Johnson, Butte's Jack Prigge are medalists at Belgrade Invitational
BELGRADE — Bella Johnson earned a nine-stroke victory, helping the Billings West girls to a team title Tuesday at the two-day Belgrade Invitational. Paced by Tye Boone’s tie for fourth place, Billings Skyview’s boys finished in first by one stroke over Bozeman and two strokes better than Helena Capital. Butte’s Jack Prigge shot a two-round total of 142 to win boys medalist honors.
406mtsports.com
Talented mix can lead Montana Tech Orediggers to greatness
BUTTE — A steady veteran core and an influx of new talent have the Orediggers aiming high again in 2022. Montana Tech reached the NAIA National Tournament last year, and the preseason polls (No. 13 in nation, No. 2 in conference) expect them to make another long postseason run.
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech men's golf primed for 2022-2023 season
BUTTE – In 2021-2022, the Orediggers had a solid showing in the conference. They averaged 290.2 strokes as a team per round and finished 43 strokes (nine round aggregate) shy of a Frontier Conference Championship. “Looking back at last year, I think we learned how important it is to...
406mtsports.com
Whitehall volleyball looks forward to 2022 success
The Whitehall Trojans are heading into the 2022 campaign after a tough 2021 campaign where they went 2-13 under first-year head coach Maddie Richtmyer. Richtmyer, a former setter at Montana Western, evaluated her leadership style from her first year as a head coach and planned to apply lessons she learned from her team in her second campaign on the Whitehall bench.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29
Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
Best Dive Bars to Visit in Montana: Part 3
Grab your designated driver, a couple of buddies, and check out a few more of Montana's best dive bars. Enjoying a cold beer or your favorite cocktail at a small-town Montana bar is one of the best ways to get to know Montana as a whole. Towns are not all the same, 'dive bars' aren't necessarily a real dive, and bartenders are still some of the most interesting pseudo-mayors of their local area.
montanarightnow.com
Wildfire on Mount Helena burns 18 acres Sunday
A wildfire Sunday afternoon on Mount Helena burned about 18 acres, with officials saying firefighting efforts were hampered by a drone flying overhead. Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said about 4:30 p.m. that fire crews were transitioning to mop up and will remain on-site throughout the night. He said weather remained the wild card, especially if the winds pick up.
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlas Obscura
Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island
Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
montanaoutdoor.com
Super Salmon Saturday Catch on Peck
Grant Carson is from Helena and pictured here with his first king salmon caught on a green UV flasher with an atomic UV dolphin fly. 23 lbs. He was fishing with Scott Collinsworth from Fort Marina Guide Service. He caught his salmon on a dipsey diver in 80 feet of water.
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Two Montana Counties
Montanans urged to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season.
montanarightnow.com
Fire crews transitioning to mop up for fire on Mount Helena, crews to be on-site throughout the night
Fire crews are transitioning to mop up and will be on the site throughout the night, City of Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said. WildCAD reports the fire was around 1/10 acre large. A person who was flying a drone over the fire, inhibiting firefighting activity, was located. According to...
montanarightnow.com
Cause of Mount Helena fire remains under investigation
The cause of Sunday’s fire on Mount Helena Park remains under investigation, the city's fire chief said Monday. Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said the fire has not grown beyond its 18 acres reported Sunday. He said there is a good suppression line around it from hand crews and slurry bombers. He said there would be “eyes on it” for several days to come.
UPDATE: Mount Helena fires person of interest identified
Helena authorities are investigating suspicious wildland fires that started Sunday evening on the south side of Mount Helena.
Montana brothers plead guilty for involvement in January 6 insurrection
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken window and Jerod Hughes helped kick […]
Butte teen dies from synthetic drug overdose
A 17-year-old boy died and four other teens were hospitalized after overdosing on synthetic drugs last week in Jefferson County.
Comments / 0