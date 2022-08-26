ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

406mtsports.com

Butte boys soccer gets rare win in Helena; Bengal girls keep cruising

With the way that the Helena boys soccer team was going along in the first half, a late goal disallowed for offsides didn't seem to matter. The Bengals were already in front 3-1, so missing out on the chance to go ahead 4-1 seemed like an opportunity that would come around again.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte Central volleyball can improve on 2021 postseason

BUTTE — In volleyball, one change often begets another. And another. And another. The loss of a couple key graduating seniors hasn’t diminished the season-long outlook for the Butte Central Maroons, but it has raised some questions that the head coach Becky Hancock knows won’t be answered right away.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Statheads: Anaconda volleyball plays a numbers game

BUTTE — You've heard of "ball don't lie," but in Anaconda's Memorial Gym, it's numbers that speak the truth. Going into her third year as the Copperheads head coach, Korey Rivers has relied on statistical analysis to guide training, evaluate players and in some cases, settle playing time disputes.
ANACONDA, MT
Sports
406mtsports.com

Billings West's Bella Johnson, Butte's Jack Prigge are medalists at Belgrade Invitational

BELGRADE — Bella Johnson earned a nine-stroke victory, helping the Billings West girls to a team title Tuesday at the two-day Belgrade Invitational. Paced by Tye Boone’s tie for fourth place, Billings Skyview’s boys finished in first by one stroke over Bozeman and two strokes better than Helena Capital. Butte’s Jack Prigge shot a two-round total of 142 to win boys medalist honors.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Talented mix can lead Montana Tech Orediggers to greatness

BUTTE — A steady veteran core and an influx of new talent have the Orediggers aiming high again in 2022. Montana Tech reached the NAIA National Tournament last year, and the preseason polls (No. 13 in nation, No. 2 in conference) expect them to make another long postseason run.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech men's golf primed for 2022-2023 season

BUTTE – In 2021-2022, the Orediggers had a solid showing in the conference. They averaged 290.2 strokes as a team per round and finished 43 strokes (nine round aggregate) shy of a Frontier Conference Championship. “Looking back at last year, I think we learned how important it is to...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Whitehall volleyball looks forward to 2022 success

The Whitehall Trojans are heading into the 2022 campaign after a tough 2021 campaign where they went 2-13 under first-year head coach Maddie Richtmyer. Richtmyer, a former setter at Montana Western, evaluated her leadership style from her first year as a head coach and planned to apply lessons she learned from her team in her second campaign on the Whitehall bench.
WHITEHALL, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29

Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Best Dive Bars to Visit in Montana: Part 3

Grab your designated driver, a couple of buddies, and check out a few more of Montana's best dive bars. Enjoying a cold beer or your favorite cocktail at a small-town Montana bar is one of the best ways to get to know Montana as a whole. Towns are not all the same, 'dive bars' aren't necessarily a real dive, and bartenders are still some of the most interesting pseudo-mayors of their local area.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Wildfire on Mount Helena burns 18 acres Sunday

A wildfire Sunday afternoon on Mount Helena burned about 18 acres, with officials saying firefighting efforts were hampered by a drone flying overhead. Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said about 4:30 p.m. that fire crews were transitioning to mop up and will remain on-site throughout the night. He said weather remained the wild card, especially if the winds pick up.
HELENA, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
HELENA, MT
Atlas Obscura

Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island

Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
TOWNSEND, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Super Salmon Saturday Catch on Peck

Grant Carson is from Helena and pictured here with his first king salmon caught on a green UV flasher with an atomic UV dolphin fly. 23 lbs. He was fishing with Scott Collinsworth from Fort Marina Guide Service. He caught his salmon on a dipsey diver in 80 feet of water.
HELENA, MT
K96 FM

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Two Montana Counties

Montanans urged to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Cause of Mount Helena fire remains under investigation

The cause of Sunday’s fire on Mount Helena Park remains under investigation, the city's fire chief said Monday. Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said the fire has not grown beyond its 18 acres reported Sunday. He said there is a good suppression line around it from hand crews and slurry bombers. He said there would be “eyes on it” for several days to come.
HELENA, MT

Community Policy