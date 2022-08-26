Read full article on original website
Webbers Falls falls in season opener, prepares for Wesleyan
TULSA – Winning in prep football is a process. For Webbers Falls, that process included a 53-6 humbling Friday night at the hands of top-ranked Regent Prep. But the Warriors had a few bright spots. Coach Trent Holt’s charges moved the ball on offense, but they couldn’t sustain enough momentum for a win in the season opener.
Big first half propels Bulldogs to win over Roland
Collins scores four touchdowns, picks off three passes MULDROW–Behind the scoring of Trenden Collins and a solid defense the Bulldogs ended their threegame losing streak to rival Roland Thursday night as Muldrow posted a 34-6 victory over the Rangers in front of a capacity crowd inside Aubrey J. Henshaw Bulldog Stadium in the season opener. The Bulldogs received the opening kickoff and on the…
Ranger Pass offers discounted admission
Roland Public Schools is excited to have the opportunity to provide students with discounted admission to all home athletic events this school year. This is a huge savings for students that we hope will allow them to attend every home game. Check out the flyer and get your ' RANGER PASS' by visiting Kourtney Dawson at the Administration Office. If you have questions, email kdawson@ rolandschools…
Vian Band Boosters shown support
The Vian Band of Gold is being fed before each ballgame by the Vian Band Alumni, and have received donations from individuals and Short Stop #1. “We are so thankful for everyone's support this year. The band has grown to 32 kids and adding color guard as well this year,” Molly Creasey, Band Booster, said. Pictured from the left is, Katherine Creasey, percussionist in the band; LeighAnn Smith and…
Estimated cost to repair Indian Road may be $3 million, work to begin soon
Repair work on Indian Road is “on the horizon” according to District 2 Commissioner for Sequoyah County Beau Burlison. Burlison announced Monday the Cherokee Nation plans to help with repairs which tribal engineers estimate could cost up to $3 million to make the road drivable again. A “washout” or a partial washing away of the road occurred in May when four to five inches of rain fell…
Commissioners may favor county-wide alert system
Sequoyah County Commissioners addressed several items on their agenda Monday and listened to a request from Sequoyah County 911 Director David Slaughter about an alert system he said would be beneficial to the county. Slaughter spoke about the alert system during Citizen’s Presentation of the commissioners’ meeting in which no action is taken. According to Slaughter, the current method of…
