Clark County, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Lion who was nearly 16 years old dies at Lion Habitat Ranch in south Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lion who was almost 16-year-old has died at the Lion Habitat Ranch in the south Las Vegas Valley. According to a post by the Lion Habitat Ranch over the weekend, the lion, named Bentley, “did not recover from his second diagnostic procedure to further diagnose ongoing appetite loss and lethargy noticed by his keepers.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clark County, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say woman killed in drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning. According to police, at about 4:59 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle. Arriving officers located an adult female suffering...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Aug. 28 at Sierra Vista Drive and Willson Square, near the Las Vegas Convention Center. Arriving officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas toddler leaves hospital after heart transplant

Nye County investigators found “dozens” of dead puppies in a freezer at the suspects’ home, who are accused of mistreating hundreds of dogs, according to prosecutors. SNHD says early detection is key as medical journal sites rise in advanced stage cervical cancer cases. Updated: 9 hours ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

NDOT says its planning for surge in population, drivers into 2040

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than three million people will live in Nevada by 2060, and the Nevada Department of Transportation is planning for the surge of people on the roads. FOX5 told you about the UNLV study from the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research, which has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV

