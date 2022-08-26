LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lion who was almost 16-year-old has died at the Lion Habitat Ranch in the south Las Vegas Valley. According to a post by the Lion Habitat Ranch over the weekend, the lion, named Bentley, “did not recover from his second diagnostic procedure to further diagnose ongoing appetite loss and lethargy noticed by his keepers.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO