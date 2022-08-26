LOOK: Wisconsin football's season openers from the last decade

On Sept. 3, the Wisconsin Badgers will open up their season at home against the Illinois State Redbirds. This will be the third consecutive year that the Badgers start their year at home after playing Illinois in 2020 and Penn State in 2021.

Wisconsin struggled last year against the Nittany Lions, with quarterback Graham Mertz throwing two costly interceptions in the low-scoring loss. Despite the tough loss to Penn State, the Badgers have won 7 of their last 10 season openers.

Although many of these victories come from non-Power 5 opponents much like the Redbirds, the Badgers have had some memorable victories including beating the LSU Tigers at Lambeau Field in 2016.

Below are photos of the Wisconsin Badgers season openers from the last 10 years:

2012: Wisconsin beats Northern Iowa 26-21

Sep 1, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fullback Derek Watt (34) congratulated wide receiver Jared Abbrederis (4) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Northern Iowa 26-21. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2013: Wisconsin beats UMass 45-0

MILWAUKEE, WI – AUGUST 31: James White #20 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs upfield with Steve Casali #34 of the UMass Minutemen in pursuit during the game at Camp Randall Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Madison, Wisconsin. Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

2014: Wisconsin loses to LSU 24-28

Aug 30, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner McEvoy (5) attempts a pass during the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2015: Wisconsin loses to Alabama 17-35

Sep 5, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris (34) runs with the ball against Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

2016: Wisconsin beats LSU 16-14

Sep 3, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety D’Cota Dixon (14) reacts after intercepting a pass in the 4th quarter against the LSU Tigers at Lambeau Field. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

2017: Wisconsin beats Utah State 59-10

MADISON, WI – SEPTEMBER 01: Alex Hornibrook #12 of the Wisconsin Badgers hands the ball off to Jonathan Taylor #23 in the third quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium on September 1, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2019: Wisconsin beats South Florida 49-0

Aug 30, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

2020: Wisconsin beats Illinois 45-7

2021: Wisconsin loses to Penn State 10-16