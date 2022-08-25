ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia Mercury

A new passenger rail corridor could connect Hampton Roads to Blacksburg and beyond

The drive between Richmond and Charlottesville takes a little over an hour. However, to take a train for the same trip requires eight and a half hours. The picture is similarly bleak for travelers between Norfolk and Roanoke: the four-and-a-half-hour drive takes nearly four times as long via train — 16 hours.  The Commonwealth Corridor, […] The post A new passenger rail corridor could connect Hampton Roads to Blacksburg and beyond appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
BLACKSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. The past two days I’ve been rooting...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

Ridership on Amtrak’s Virginia Routes Hits All-Time High

State-supported trains see nearly 30 percent increase  The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have announced that ridership on its state-supported trains hit an all-time high in July with more than 110,000 passengers traveling.  This is an increase of 28.9 percent over June of 2022 and an increase of 19.8 percent over pre-pandemic ridership […]
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor's Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction and encourage recovery and treatment for those still suffering from addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Top 5 worst hurricanes to hit Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it’s been a quiet hurricane season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is still expecting above-normal activity to close out the season. History shows more than 50 hurricanes have impacted Virginia. Let’s look at the five that have left...
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

Charlotte County approves Va.’s largest solar farm

The largest solar project in Charlotte County — and Virginia, according to Dominion Energy Inc. — was approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors in July. Reston-based utility-scale solar developer SolUnesco LLC received a conditional-use permit to build the $800 million to $1.6 billion Randolph Solar project in the southern part of the county. SolUnesco plans to sell the solar farm to Dominion, which would construct and operate the facility. It is expected to generate 800 megawatts — enough energy to power 200,000 homes. Dominion hopes to break ground in 2025 and bring the project online in 2027.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA

