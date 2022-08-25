Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
Related
A new passenger rail corridor could connect Hampton Roads to Blacksburg and beyond
The drive between Richmond and Charlottesville takes a little over an hour. However, to take a train for the same trip requires eight and a half hours. The picture is similarly bleak for travelers between Norfolk and Roanoke: the four-and-a-half-hour drive takes nearly four times as long via train — 16 hours. The Commonwealth Corridor, […] The post A new passenger rail corridor could connect Hampton Roads to Blacksburg and beyond appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. The past two days I’ve been rooting...
Snagajob makes 'difficult decisions' regarding Richmond workforce
Snagajob, known for its online job board for hourly workers, recently laid off dozens of local employees based at its Innsbrook headquarters.
Ridership on Amtrak’s Virginia Routes Hits All-Time High
State-supported trains see nearly 30 percent increase The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have announced that ridership on its state-supported trains hit an all-time high in July with more than 110,000 passengers traveling. This is an increase of 28.9 percent over June of 2022 and an increase of 19.8 percent over pre-pandemic ridership […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why are flags half staff in Virginia?
Flags across Virginia are at half staff today - here's why.
WSET
'Preventing fatalities on Virginia roads' Gov. Youngkin shows support for campaign
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin, law enforcement, and trauma care professionals will show their support for Virginia's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. This event will take place at the Patrick Henry Building, 1111 E Broad Street, Richmond Virginia. This campaign...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Governor's Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction and encourage recovery and treatment for those still suffering from addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day.
Five Virginia schools make the cut for best colleges on the East Coast
Stacker combed through Niche's 2021 Best Colleges in America list (current as of February 2021) in order to discover which 50 East Coast schools, old and new, are the cream of the crop. Five Virginia schools -- University of Richmond, Virginia Tech, William and Mary, Washington and Lee University and University of Virginia -- made the list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Top 5 worst hurricanes to hit Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it’s been a quiet hurricane season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is still expecting above-normal activity to close out the season. History shows more than 50 hurricanes have impacted Virginia. Let’s look at the five that have left...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
Carvana ribbon cutting to celebrate estimated 400 new jobs at Chesterfield facility
An Arizona-based, nationwide used car business is opening a new site in Chesterfield on Wednesday that promises to offer hundreds of jobs.
Top 25 golf courses in Virginia, according to Tripadvisor
These are the highest-rated golf courses in Virginia, according to contributors on Tripadvisor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Florida teen travels across East Coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia county
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
After long search, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority names new CEO
The Richmond housing authority's long search for a permanent chief executive officer is over after its board of commissioners picked Steven Nesmith to fill the role.
wfirnews.com
Older Virginians might be missing out on eligible benefits
Many older, low-income adults in Virginia struggle to pay for medicine, food, and rent – and they may be unaware of the many programs that are available to help them. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
WTOP
Northern Virginia leaders move closer to bringing a satellite HBCU campus to the area
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Northern Virginia region is taking steps toward establishing a satellite campus in the area for Virginia’s two public historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Since...
Virginia Business
Charlotte County approves Va.’s largest solar farm
The largest solar project in Charlotte County — and Virginia, according to Dominion Energy Inc. — was approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors in July. Reston-based utility-scale solar developer SolUnesco LLC received a conditional-use permit to build the $800 million to $1.6 billion Randolph Solar project in the southern part of the county. SolUnesco plans to sell the solar farm to Dominion, which would construct and operate the facility. It is expected to generate 800 megawatts — enough energy to power 200,000 homes. Dominion hopes to break ground in 2025 and bring the project online in 2027.
fox5dc.com
Private island for sale in northern Virginia
A private island is up for sale in northern Virginia and it could be yours for nearly 5 million dollars! FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has more details from Woodbridge.
Dogwood Dell neighbor hopeful talks with RPD chief will rebuild community trust
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith is preparing to meet with community members following controversy surrounding an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot with the goal of rebuilding trust with residents.
Richmond science teacher named Region 1 Teacher of the Year
"I tell my students every year if you’re ever in my class you’re always going to be in my class,” Kiara Thompson said.
Comments / 0