Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
If You Love Both Bourbon and Soda, Have We Got a Treat for You
What happens when two artists who share both a birthday and a love for craft soda and cocktails join forces? We got the answer from Eric Truehart and Samantha Franklin, creators of Grisly’s Cosmic Black, a canned cocktail with aged bourbon and craft cola. (Previously, the pair had exceptionally interesting jobs: Trueheart was a writer on, among other shows, Invader Zim, while Franklin is a bass guitarist with The Holograms.) Here, the Pasadena-based partners talk us through mythical monsters, musical inspiration and their debut drink, which comes with some arresting, psychedelics-minded branding.
These Famous Cartoon Cats Stand The Test Of Time (And Cuteness)
The cat lady in me is loving each and every one of these treasures.
