Gamespot
New PS5 Model Spotted In Australia | GameSpot News
New PS5 console models have launched in Australia, and similar to previous PlayStation iterations of the past, they bear new model numbers. These new editions--the CFI-1202B digital console and the CFI-1202A disc console--don't have any cosmetic changes but are lighter than the previous builds. In other Sony news, PlayStation has...
Gamespot
Platinum Trophies Are More Common In Europe Than In The US
According to Sony, players in Europe earn more Platinum trophies than players in the United States. Players in Japan also have low Platinum trophy rates as well, though the trophies they do earn tend to be from games deemed fairly challenging. At CEDEC 2022, the head of Sony's Tokyo Global...
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Branding Seemingly Discovered Online
Branding for the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan has seemingly leaked, showing off the potential logo for Microsoft's subscription service. It's nothing revolutionary in the graphic design department that Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, but it does suggest that Microsoft's approach to allowing users to share their subscription won't be limited to just their family members.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky
People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
Gamespot
Best PS5 Controllers Available Now
The DualSense is undoubtedly the best PS5 controller and arguably Sony's coolest controller to date. So right out of the box, you already have the best controller for PlayStation 5. It's not a bad idea to have an extra DualSense or two around, especially since it's now available in six different color schemes. That said, there are other controller options beyond the DualSense that you should consider. Third-party PS5 controller options are slim when it comes to actually playing PS5 games, but third-party retailer Scuf Gaming has released a really nice premium option, the Scuf Reflex. Also, some of the best PS4 controllers are directly compatible with Sony's next-gen console, while others can be used with backwards compatible PS4 games on PS5. We've rounded up the best PS5 controllers right now. And with Sony reportedly set to reveal its own Pro-style controller, it's certainly possible that this list will change in the future.
Gamespot
Splatoon 3 Preorder Deal Drops Price To $49 (Exclusive)
The wait is almost over--Splatoon 3 is set to release for Nintendo Switch on September 9. If you know you’ll be picking up a copy on day one, consider checking out this new preorder deal from SuperShop that lets you snag the game for just $49 when using promo code GSNSPTN.
Gamespot
Big Chungus Might Be Headed To MultiVersus | GameSpot News
As spotted in a European Union trademark filing that was shared on Twitter by Andrew Marmo, it looks like Big Chungus might be headed to MultiVersus. The trademark filing for video game software doesn't mention MultiVersus in its fine text, but Big Chungus would be a natural fit for MultiVersus and its varied roster that includes Scooby Doo characters, Batman, and Morty from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty animated series. Big Chungus is also canon to Looney Tunes, as the character appeared in the iOS and Android game World of Mayhem in 2021 and on the big screen in Space Jam 2.
Gamespot
Diablo Immortal Season 4 Update Will Tease Game's First "Major" Update
Diablo Immortal's Season 4 update will arrive on September 1, bringing with it a new Zakarum-themed battle pass, Helliquary boss, two-limited time events, and a tease about what's next for Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG. As outlined in a new blog post, one of those events, the Mists of Cyrangar, will...
Gamespot
Logitech's Gaming Handheld Leaks, Looks Like A Switch
PC gaming giant Logitech and Tencent Games are working together on a new cloud gaming device, and now supposed images of the portable machine have leaked for the first time. Images posted on social media, some of which have since been removed due to copyright claims, show a white handheld device that looks like a Nintendo Switch, both for its form factor and UI.
Gamespot
Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
Gamespot
Facebook Gaming App Will Shut Down Soon
The Facebook Gaming app on iOS and Android devices will be shutting down on October 28. However, that doesn't mean the Facebook Gaming feature is going offline. It will still be available for users, but now only in the Facebook app's Gaming section. Facebook Gaming tried to become a Twitch...
Gamespot
8BitDo's Latest Switch Controller Looks To Be A Real Pro Controller Rival
8BitDo has announced three new versions of its Ultimate Wired Controller aimed at Nintendo Switch and PC gamers. The controllers match the designs of the previously released models for Xbox, which are very good indeed. 8BitDo is also including charging docks with the two wireless models of these controllers--a first for the heralded third-party controller manufacturer.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay Has Reportedly Leaked
What looks to be new gameplay footage from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has leaked online ahead of a bigger reveal set for September during the Call of Duty Next event. Footage posted on Twitter shows a gameplay sequence where the player hijacks a truck, vaults into the driver's seat, and then proceeds to race down the road and fire at enemies driving by. The video is not good quality and doesn't provide any context on what's being shown. In fact, it's not even confirmed that this is Modern Warfare II, though it is believed to be.
Gamespot
Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED Still Available At Amazon, Walmart, And More
The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is still available at multiple major retailers. The console launched on Friday, and it's the first special-edition Switch OLED Nintendo has made. It's a bit surprising that the console has remained in stock at most major retailers through the weekend, but we'd still recommend ordering ASAP if you're interested. There's no telling when it will sell out across the board, and it's unclear if Nintendo will continue to manufacture the console throughout the holiday season.
Gamespot
KartRider: Drift Is Entering Cross-Platform Open Beta
KartRider: Drift, the upcoming free-to-play kart racer title from publisher Nexon games, recently finished up its pre-registration period and is preparing to enter open beta with its Global Racing Test. The open beta begins Wednesday, August 31 at 6:00 PM PT and goes until Tuesday, September 6 at 6:00 AM PT on the platform of your choice. The open beta will be playable on PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Gamespot
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has unveiled the next batch of monthly free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. September's Games with Gold lineup includes Gods Will Fall, Double Kick Heroes, Thrillville, and Portal 2. The latter pair of games are the final backwards compatible classics that Microsoft is giving away via Games with Gold. Starting in October, the service will only include games from the Xbox One era and up.
Gamespot
New World's Biggest Update Yet Will Add New Zone, Weapon, Leveling Revamp, And More
Amazon's MMORPG New World will receive its biggest update since launch this October, bringing with it new features like the Brimstone Sands zone, major changes to early-game leveling, and the Greatsword weapon, just to name a few. As detailed in a new developer update video, Brimstone Sands is a massive...
Gamespot
Netflix Lands Hunter X Hunter, Berserk, And More Classic Anime
Netflix has has teamed up with Nippon TV again for a new licensing deal, that will add 13 anime series from the Japanese network to the streaming platform's library. The new additions include a number of cult-classic anime series with high episode counts, so there'll be plenty of binging available as these licensed series roll out.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#436) - August 29, 2022
Let's face it: the Monday blues can't be cured by much. However, getting the Wordle answer correct is a solid start to making a Monday the best day that it can be. We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time for puzzle #436 on August 29. The answer today is a fairly common word that almost every player should know and know how to spell. For players that haven't started, though, they can check out our recommended list of starting words to give themselves an edge.
