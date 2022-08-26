Read full article on original website
Related
Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life. I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.
'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics
A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
momcollective.com
My Birthing Story: How I Overcame My Fear Of Having Children
If you would have asked me or my husband several years ago if I ever wanted to have children the simple answer I would always give is. “No.” The reason for that was because just the idea of going through the unknowns of pregnancy and childbirth along with the pains that I would have to face terrified me!
momcollective.com
Food Safety: 13 Ways to Mind Your Munches
One of my darling topics is food safety. As a certified ServSafe instructor as part of my adjunct professor gig, I’m now uniquely qualified/terrified about food safety. (As if I wasn’t enough before, as a dietitian with a hefty amount of food science training.) While food hazards and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
momcollective.com
It’s About People
The term healthcare is very deceptive, because it’s really not about health, it’s about people. When thinking about those people, you need to not only think about those who are coming into the hospital or other outpatient facility for care, but also, those who are giving care. I...
momcollective.com
The Strengths of Strong-Willed Children
Stubborn, difficult, spirited, limit tester, intense, inquisitive, in charge, passionate, the boss. All of these are words used to describe a strong-willed child. While all children have these tendencies or “moments”, a strong-willed child exhibits these characteristics more often than not. How Do I Describe my Children?. When...
KIDS・
Comments / 0