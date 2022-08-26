Netflix knew exactly what it was doing with the title Dated & Related, so let me put your mind at ease: This is not a dating show about incestuous siblings. That said, the streamer’s latest foray into the reality dating genre is exquisitely awkward—and not in a good way. This drawn-out drag of a series showcases the biggest flaw in the influencers-as-reality-contestants equation: Some of these gorgeous wannabe C-listers might be entertaining, but far too many are painfully uninteresting.Here, pairs of siblings from around the world descend on a luxury beachside villa in the South of France in the hopes...

