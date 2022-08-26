Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Where do the Bills stand in the NFL's waiver wire?
The Buffalo Bills and rest of the NFL let more than 20 players go from their roster this week. Many of those players will have NFL futures, they’re just waiting to see in what way. Many players released are subject to waivers on Tuesday after being cut and they...
