ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Wolf urges General Assembly to pass PA Opportunity Program

SHARPSBURG, PA. — On Monday, August 29, Governor Tom Wolf joined local officials at Roots of Faith Ministries to call on Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation for the PA Opportunity Program. The $500 million program would use money that the commonwealth already has in the bank to directly send...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks on Mastriano photo

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 8-year-old picture is sparking controversy on the campaign trails. The photo is part of a faculty portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, where Senator Doug Mastriano worked. Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, was the only person dressed in Confederate clothing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

PA casino leaders call for crackdown on illegal "skill games"

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Pennsylvania casino leaders call for crackdown on illegal "skill games” they claim are costing the state millions. Pennsylvanian’s Against Gaming Expansion estimates these games have resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue in lottery ticket sales. But others argue,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Library, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
local21news.com

Road closures expected during Biden's visit to Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police announced expected road closures ahead of President Biden's arrival in Wilkes-Barre tomorrow. He will be speaking at Wilkes University's Marts Center about his "Safer America Plan," so drivers are being reminded to expect delays, backups, and congestion in and around the area.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
local21news.com

$3M winning scratch off lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Cumberland County sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off. Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $3 Million Diamonds and Gold is a $30 game that...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Five PA lottery retailers sell winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth $127K

SWIFTWATER, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, August 27th drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. One of the tickets was sold in Monroe County. The winning tickets were sold in Philadelphia, Monroe, York, Clearfield, and Allegheny counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Libraries#School Principal#The New School#Politics State#Politics Governor#K12#Lackawanna Co#Central P A
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day Tuesday for possible strong storms

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — After a hot day, more heat sticks around this evening. It will be mainly clear and muggy tonight with a low around 72. A strong cold front will push through PA tomorrow and be the trigger for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms, some of which could be severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy