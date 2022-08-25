Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Related
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home
The 2019 Time magazine cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock knock."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump Claims FBI ‘Threw Documents’ All Over Floor at Mar-a-Lago to Make Him Look Bad
Donald Trump has a creative new gripe about the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home after the Department of Justice released a photo allegedly showing that top secret documents were found scattered all over the floor next to a bunch of magazines. “Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Wednesday. His comments came just hours after the DOJ, in a 36-page filing late Tuesday, said Trump was under investigation for obstruction of justice due to “evidence” that certain government records were “likely concealed” in an attempt to hinder an ongoing investigation. Federal prosecutors also alleged Trump and his lawyers lied about keeping some top secret documents at the Florida estate, and that investigators found that “certain pages of presidential records had been torn up.”Read it at Daily Mail
Comments / 0