WALB 10
Rain chances rise into the weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and with isolated showers Tuesday afternoon. Definitely less active than the past several days but still some rainfall in isolated areas. Showers are heading toward SGA which keeps a slight chance of rain through the evening. Overnight warm mid 70s and muggy. Tomorrow variably...
WALB 10
Scattered storms through the week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - East coast sea-breeze kicking off the work-week on an active note. It’s been variably cloudy with areas of rain and thunderstorms pushing west. Watch for slow moving clusters of storms which will produced heavy rain possibly leading to flash flooding. The activity gradually ends through the evening.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug.29
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was an issue Monday morning as visibility occasionally dropped to near zero miles in a few Big Bend and South Georgia locations. The visibility improved to above a mile in many reporting stations by 9 a.m. Monday. One the fog and low clouds dissipate late in the day, daytime heating along with ample moisture will allow for elevated rain chances Monday afternoon. Coverage and confidence will be at 60% with highs near 90 inland to the upper 80s near the coast.
WALB 10
Bethel AME Church might be saved following storm damage
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A historic church in downtown Albany might get its saving grace after it was damaged by strong storms in mid-August. Bethel AME Church Pastor Michael Ephraim said more assessments have to be made before officials can determine whether or not the church can be saved. Church...
WALB 10
$12M coming to South Albany parks
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly $12 million are coming to two parks in Albany. Some $6.3 million is going to Henderson Gym and park and $6.2 million is going to Driskell Park. The city’s plan for Driskell Park includes a new activity center, playground, a full-size football field, a community garden and walking trails.
Thomasville Sip and Shop set for Friday
THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville’s next First Friday Sip and Shop event is set for Friday from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. As well as shopping and dining opportunities, guests can enjoy a free concert by the Will Thompson Band. A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast,...
WALB 10
4C Academy inspiring future entrepreneurs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 4C Academy in Albany is teaching the next generation of entrepreneurs. They’re doing that through a fully functional store in their school. A group of 4C Academy 10th and 11th graders helps run the store throughout the day. Once in the morning and once in the afternoon. They use the store to learn every role in a business whether that be stocking items, making schedules and even customer service.
WCTV
Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
Cordele Dispatch
The B-29/A F-13A display to be removed
The B-29/A F-13A plane on display at the Veterans State Park is the only B-29/A-13 known to exist worldwide. Of the 3,970 B-29’s built during production, only a few have been preserved, restored, and are on static display. Currently the aircraft is on loan from the National Museum and discussions regarding the B-29 installation display at the park are taking place within the county commission. “The plane has significant historical value of which Crisp County is now a part of since it has been in Crisp County for nearly 70 years,” said Clark Harrell, County Administrator. Currently, the B-29 is in need of restoration as it is in the elements of weather such as rain, sun and wind. “The commission did agree that the best place for the B-29 is at the Museum of Aviation so that the plane will be restored and preserved,” said Harrell.
Eastern Progress
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling, wood-burning energy
ADEL — A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an...
wfxl.com
Investigation underway after Sunday shooting
An investigation is underway after a Sunday shooting. On August 28, an Albany police officer was dispatched to Phoebe Main Hospital. At the scene, the officer spoke with the victim and a relative. According to a police report from APD, the relative told police that his cousin was shot while...
WALB 10
Hip hop gospel music brings Dawson together
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A community event in Dawson Saturday afternoon hit a different kind of note. Performers from south Georgia said they can positively impact the community through their gospel music. Kelvin Hill, Minister of Music, goes by Hilltop. Hill combines preaching with his musical talent and said these...
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Arts Center gets funding to expand programs
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Arts Center was recently given thousands of dollars to expand its programs. They will now be able to offer dance, theater and art instruction. Fifth graders in one elementary school will have a chance to “Bee The Artist,” while exploring theater and mixed...
Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary
ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
WALB 10
Trial underway in Albany elderly exploitation case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for an Albany woman accused of exploiting elderly people is underway. Michelle Oliver is standing trial after she was charged with taking checks from people but not taking care of them. She is facing a jury on operating an unlicensed personal care home, multiple counts of deprivation of services to elderly and disabled adults and exploitation of disabled adults.
WCTV
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shootout with suspect
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - An officer was injured in a shooting incident that occurred Sunday night, according to the Moultrie Police Department. Moultrie Police Officers responded to 1712 1st Avenue in reference to a wanted suspect. Police said the suspect had multiple felony warrants for his arrest. When Officers attempted...
Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel
MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
WALB 10
Healthcare Today: Horizons Community Solutions shares importance of cancer screenings
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Screening for cancer means actually looking for cancer before symptoms appear, Early detection is key. To find out more information: https://bit.ly/3R9i7SJ.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
WALB 10
Adel residents upset over utility bill issues
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Adel are angry about their recent utility bills. So much so that over 50 people packed out a recent city council meeting to voice their frustrations. Several Adel Residents told WALB News 10 that they didn’t have a utility bill for months. And...
