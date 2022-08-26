Rail workers are to stage a fresh 24-hour strike next month in an escalation of the national dispute over pay, job security and conditions.Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) at nine train operating companies as well as Network Rail (NR) will walk out from midday on Monday September 26.The union remains in talks with NR about the possibility of a settlement but is urging Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to intervene in a bid to break the deadlock.The strike action will coincide with the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.As a Labour affiliated union, the TSSA said it will be...

