Alexandria, VA

alexandrialivingmagazine.com

MetroRail Commutes to Get Complicated Next Week

If you're starting to go back into the office or attending events in the District, upcoming Metrorail work may affect your travel plans. Work will start Sept. 10 on the Blue and Yellow Lines. Until Oct. 22, Metro will stop rail service south of National Airport to connect Alexandria's new Potomac Yard station with the rest of the system.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Reconstruction of Baron Cameron Avenue intersection underway

While orange traffic cones are a familiar sight as the widening of Route 7 continues, more changes are afoot at the Baron Cameron Avenue intersection in Reston. Night work on the project began last night, resulting in detours and changing traffic patterns on eastbound and westbound Route 7, Baron Cameron Avenue and Springvale Road. Detours are planned at night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Thursday (Sept. 1).
RESTON, VA
WUSA9

Street parking costs increasing in Old Town Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Visitors to Old Town Alexandria could soon be paying more to park on the street. Starting Friday, Sept. 2, the hourly rate for parking will increase from $1.75 to $3 on 12 residential blocks. Along with increasing street parking fees, the city is offering parking garages as an alternative at a discounted price.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Great Falls hit with power outage, hours-long road closure after storm

More than 200 people in Great Falls have lost power, and a key road may be closed for hours after a rain storm this afternoon (Tuesday). According to Fairfax Alerts, Beach Mill Road will be closed to traffic in both directions for at least six hours at the Springvale Road intersection due to downed power lines.
GREAT FALLS, VA
Alexandria, VA
Traffic
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Cars
ffxnow.com

Vienna Courts duplex plan prioritizes accessibility, but lack of green space a concern

The Town of Vienna has another development plan on the table that promises to help diversify its housing stock. Developer Steve Bukont, president of contractor BFR Construction, is seeking to rezone Vienna Courts (127-133 Park Street NE) from transitional to low-density, multifamily uses so the four buildings of office condominiums could be replaced with 28 residential units in 14 two-story duplexes.
VIENNA, VA
WRIC TV

Person hit by D.C. Metro train, sent to hospital with minor injuries

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is investigating an incident in which a person was hit by a train at a D.C. Metro station. According to a tweet from WMATA, the agency is investigating an incident of a person struck by a train at the Foggy Bottom-George Washington University Station. Silver Line trains are currently single tracking between Foggy Bottom in D.C. and Clarendon in Virginia and Blue Line trains are single tracking between Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Private island up for sale in northern Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Oktoberfest returns in September to Tysons’ The Boro

October will come a couple of weeks early to The Boro in Tysons. With fall on the horizon, the mixed-use neighborhood near the Greensboro Metro station announced earlier this month will host an Oktoberfest celebration at 8350 Broad Street on Sept. 17. Here’s more from the news alert on what...
TYSONS, VA
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Bushels of Fun! The 15 Best Places for Apple Picking Near DC

Apples, cider, and donuts: what could be better?! Explore our list of best places for apple picking around Washington, DC to find your next adventure. Fall is filled with some of our favorite traditions. Topping that list? Apple picking. Before you start Googling Halloween costumes or sipping pumpkin spice lattes, take a few minutes to scroll this list of places to go apple picking near DC. Make a quick trip to MD’s Homestead Farms, just 25 minutes from downtown DC, for an afternoon adventure, or go on a weekend escape and visit Carter Mountain Orchard near Charlottesville, VA. Whether you’re looking for a country road trip or a fall-tastic field trip, we’ve rounded up the best places to fill your bucket—literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas seeks further protection for Liberia House

As Manassas officials aim to add density in and around the Mathis Avenue corridor, the city is working to maintain the green space around one of its historic assets. The city’s planning and community development department is starting the rezoning process for the Liberia House property and an adjacent lot in the hopes of preserving a buffer between the 1825 home between Portner and Mathis avenues and potential future development next door.
MANASSAS, VA

