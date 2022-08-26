Heather Morris Makes Shocking Claim That Jennifer Lopez Fires Dancers Based On Zodiac Sign

mega

According to former Glee actress, Heather Morris , Jennifer Lopez refused to share the stage with Virgos.

Morris, 35, said on the“Just Sayin with Justin Martindale” podcast, that after a long and exhausting day of auditions, the pop star , 53, entered the room and asked dancers, “Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?”

Morris claimed that Lopez would quietly speak to her assistant and the unlucky dancers were met with a “Thank you so much for coming,” and she revealed that they “had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”

Host, Justin Martindale , attempted to clarify if the statement was true, but the Spring Breakers actress jokingly said it was all "hearsay."

Prior to sharing Lopez's shocking secret, the performer revealed how difficult and consuming the life of a professional dancer was. Prior to her breakout role as Britney Pierce, the hoofer turned thespian was touring with artists such as Beyoncé , who is coincidentally a Virgo.

During her interview, she explained the stress she and her fellow dancers were under, which emphasized how petty the superstar might've been. “You’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m.,” she said. “You’re not getting any money. People judging you the whole time.”

It's unclear where Lopez's alleged issues with the zodiac sign stem from, but it comes as more of a surprise once fans connect Morris's claims with one of her ex-husband's birthdays.

Morris didn't specify the time she spent auditioning, but some fans might wonder if the interaction occurred after a public fall-out Lopez had. The producer was married to Salsa singer Marc Anthony , 53, from 2004 until 2014. The former couple shares twins Max, 14 , and Emme, 14. The old flames have continued to co-parent their two children and have kept a friendly dynamic after their divorce.

Even though Lopez was allegedly disinterested in dancing alongside the zodiac sign, she has continued to honor Anthony's work at awards ceremonies and record music with the "I Need To Know" singer years after ending their marriage.