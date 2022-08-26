ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Heather Morris Makes Shocking Claim That Jennifer Lopez Fires Dancers Based On Zodiac Sign

By Katherine Tinsley
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvLbG_0hVjOKyQ00
mega

According to former Glee actress, Heather Morris , Jennifer Lopez refused to share the stage with Virgos.

Morris, 35, said on the“Just Sayin with Justin Martindale” podcast, that after a long and exhausting day of auditions, the pop star , 53, entered the room and asked dancers, “Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yTVPR_0hVjOKyQ00
mega

LEAH REMINI'S LONGTIME FRIENDSHIP WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ 'HIT A ROUGH PATCH' AFTER BEN AFFLECK RECONCILIATION

Morris claimed that Lopez would quietly speak to her assistant and the unlucky dancers were met with a “Thank you so much for coming,” and she revealed that they “had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”

Host, Justin Martindale , attempted to clarify if the statement was true, but the Spring Breakers actress jokingly said it was all "hearsay."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILsTD_0hVjOKyQ00
mega

BEN AFFLECK & CHILDREN SEEN LEAVING GEORGIA AIRPORT ON PRIVATE JET AFTER LAVISH WEDDING

Prior to sharing Lopez's shocking secret, the performer revealed how difficult and consuming the life of a professional dancer was. Prior to her breakout role as Britney Pierce, the hoofer turned thespian was touring with artists such as Beyoncé , who is coincidentally a Virgo.

During her interview, she explained the stress she and her fellow dancers were under, which emphasized how petty the superstar might've been. “You’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m.,” she said. “You’re not getting any money. People judging you the whole time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOz8b_0hVjOKyQ00
mega

It's unclear where Lopez's alleged issues with the zodiac sign stem from, but it comes as more of a surprise once fans connect Morris's claims with one of her ex-husband's birthdays.

Morris didn't specify the time she spent auditioning, but some fans might wonder if the interaction occurred after a public fall-out Lopez had. The producer was married to Salsa singer Marc Anthony , 53, from 2004 until 2014. The former couple shares twins Max, 14 , and Emme, 14. The old flames have continued to co-parent their two children and have kept a friendly dynamic after their divorce.

Even though Lopez was allegedly disinterested in dancing alongside the zodiac sign, she has continued to honor Anthony's work at awards ceremonies and record music with the "I Need To Know" singer years after ending their marriage.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

What Divorce? Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Night Out After Wife Jennifer Ends 25 Year Marriage

Sylvester Stallone isn't letting his recent split from Jennifer Flavin get in the way of work.The Rocky star was recently spotted at a film premiere in New York City. The actor made his surprise appearance for the Amazon Prime Video's Samaritan at AMC Empire 25. Stallone shared in an Instagram video of fans cheering for him while he gave a speech at the event. "A fantastic night tonight in New York City for the premiere of Amazon‘s 'Samaritan'…" he captioned the clip. "Keep punching."SYLVESTER STALLONE'S ESTRANGED WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN CALLS DIVORCE 'SAD,' STATES THEY REMAIN 'COMMITTED TO OUR DAUGHTERSThis comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues

Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

What Ben Affleck’s 3 Kids Call Their New Stepmom, Jennifer Lopez

Things are going just swimmingly for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended brood! Though the pair may have had fears over how well their kids would adjust to having an extra parent around, an insider exclusively spilled to OK! that there's been no animosity or awkwardness. “Ben’s children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, 10, all call their new stepmother Jen,” sources tell OK!. “Likewise, Jennifer’s twins [Max and Emme] with Marc Anthony who are now 14, call their new stepdad Ben. There were never any questions [as to whether] the kids would start referring to Affleck...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Forced Guests At 'Private' Wedding To Sign NDAs In Order To Attend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not happy footage from their wedding leaked. In an Instagram comment posted on Saturday, August 27, under a post from a fan account, the Maid In Manhattan star expressed how upset she and the Good Will Hunting actor were that someone sold footage of Lopez's surprise performance for her new husband and the lengths they took to keep everything under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

On Her Way Out? Savannah Guthrie Sparks 'Today Show' Exit Rumors After Being Absent For A Seventh Day

Is Savannah Guthrie making her Today Show exit? The news anchor has sparked concern as Friday, August 26, marked the seventh day she's been absent from the NBC morning show amid ongoing rumors of a rift with coanchor Hoda Kotb. Guthrie has been missing in action from Today for an entire week while she soaks up some quality time on vacation with her husband and her kids. 'TODAY' FANS THROW SHADE AT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE FOR WACKY MOVES DURING ON-AIR SEGMENTAs OK! previously reported, despite acting chummy for the cameras, the two journalists reportedly cannot stand each other. According to an...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Remini
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Heather Morris
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jennifer Lopez
OK! Magazine

Sylvester Stallone’s Brother Frank Is Making His Support Clear Amid Divorce

It seems as though Sylvester Stallone is leaning on his support system during his unexpected divorce. The actor's brother, Frank Stallone, 72, recently shared on his personal Instagram account a childhood photo of himself and the Rocky star, 76. “Brothers till the end! Enough said,” Frank captioned the snap adding the hashtags, “#brotherhood #loyalty #trust #family #god #country.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
OK! Magazine

Biggest Wedding Of The Year? Stars Who Blew Off Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding was nothing short of over the top — but the guest list was not. From family members to exes to best friends, many noticeable people were missing from the ceremony that took place on Saturday, August 20.Scroll through the gallery to see all of the stars who were MIA from Bennifer's second shindig.Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner, the mother of Affleck's children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, was M.I.A. for the Argo actor's special day. "Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration,...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wedding#Zodiac#Ben Affleck Children
OK! Magazine

Honey Boo Boo's Dad Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson Undergoes Massive Makeover After Cancer Scare

Grin and bear it! Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's father, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, is flaunting a new smile after undergoing a dental makeover. Thompson underwent a few procedures after a cancer scare, as a benign tumor was previously found on his salivary gland.The reality TV star was a chewing tobacco enthusiast for more than ten years, eventually leading to the rotting of his teeth and quite possibly his cancer scare. After having the tumor removed, he hit up his dentist, Dr. Joseph Goodman in Beverly Hills, who replaced 20 of his chompers.His manager, Gina Rodriguez, revealed he also had...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: See Photos Of Lizzo, Jack Harlow & More!

Music's most unpredictable night is here! This year, MTV's Music Video Music Awards are being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and the stars have begun taking to the carpet to show off their over the top outfits.Scroll down to see who came out to the Sunday, August 28 bash.LizzoMake way for Lizzo! The Artist of the Year nominee wowed in a dramatic navy gown by Jean Paul Gaultier. "Couture off the runway 🤷🏾‍♀️," she captioned an Instagram post that showed off her ensemble, which included matching lipstick and gloves.Rachel LindsayFormer Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay was all smiles...
NEWARK, NJ
OK! Magazine

Addison Rae's Dad Monty Lopez Reacts To Ex Sheri Easterling's PDA With Yung Gravy: 'Thank You For Taking The Leftovers'

Though no one can stop talking about Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling's PDA at the VMAs on Sunday, August 28, her estranged husband, Monty Lopez, could care less. After the unexpected couple made their red carpet debut, Lopez, the father of 21-year-old TikTok superstar Addison Rae, took to his Instagram Story with a mirror selfie, which he captioned, "Thank you @youngravy for taking the leftovers!"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

It's Over! Leonardo DiCaprio & Longtime Girlfriend Camila Morrone Reportedly Split

Onto the next! Multiple sources have claimed Leonardo DiCaprio and actress Camila Morrone have parted ways after dating for over four years. The pair was extremely private about their relationship, having never even walked a red carpet together since they first linked up in early 2018. Like all of the 47-year-old Oscar winner's ladies, the actress is significantly younger than him at 25 years old.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

10 Biggest Bombshells From Meghan Markle's New Interview

While some thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would spill more tea in a second TV interview, the former actress has decided to do so via a new magazine spread instead.The mom-of-two, 41, gave the scoop on why they left the monarchy, the troubles they endured, their new life in California and more in a lengthy piece released on Monday, August 29. Scroll down to read the biggest revelations from the article.They were 'happy' to leave EnglandMarkle claimed that before she and Harry actually left the U.K., they asked the royal family if they could continue to work for the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

In Her Footsteps: Prince Harry Moved To L.A. Years After Princess Diana Shared Her Dreams Of Running Away To Malibu With Dodi Fayed, A Close Friend Reveals

Prince Harry may have inadvertently achieved one of his mother's dreams when he left his Royal duties and moved to the United States with Meghan Markle. Prior to her tragic death, Princess Diana once longed to move to sunny Los Angeles to pursue a life of philanthropy alongside her partner, Dodi Fayed.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

108K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy