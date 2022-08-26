ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"The Amazing Race" celebrates milestone 400 episodes

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

34th "Amazing Race" starting line is outside the U.S. 00:46

NEW YORK -- " The Amazing Race " is celebrating a milestone -- 400 episodes and its 34th race around the world.

For the first time in the show's history, the race starts outside the United States. Teams will travel to Munich, Germany, to the starting line.

A father-daughter duo from Brooklyn is among the 12 globe-trotting teams. They say they've been watching the race for years and have a winning strategy.

"We emigrated to this country in 2001. This race was essentially a way for us to see the world," Sharik Atkinson said.

"We traveled vicariously through the people on the race. Watched it together, we grew up on it," Sharik's father, Linton, said.

The strategies that we're going to bring going into this race -- A, really good communication, B, balance," Sharik Atkinson said.

READ MORE: "The Amazing Race" set for season premiere on Sept. 21

The teams are competing for $1 million.

Watch the season premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. on CBS2.

