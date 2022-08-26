ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Rye residents urged to lock doors after attempted car thefts

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

Rye Police urge residents to lock car doors

RYE, N.Y. -- Police are urging Rye residents to lock their doors.

Investigators released a surveillance image of a man they say tried to open the back door of a home on Horton Street early Wednesday morning.

They say the same man has been caught on camera trying to enter several parked cars in the area.

Police say more than 70 vehicles have been stolen from residents' driveways and 55 have been broken into since 2020. All the vehicles were unlocked with the keys left inside.

Rye, NY
Crime & Safety
Rye, NY
Woman taken away in ambulance screaming incoherently after arrest for fatally mowing down bystander on Queens sidewalk

A woman arrested for mowing down a man sitting on his walker on a Queens sidewalk while trying to run over a rival was taken away in an ambulance Tuesday after she started screaming incoherently at cops. Kiani Phoenix s expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after she wigged out as her arrest was being processed inside the 101st Precinct stationhouse in Far Rockaway. Phoenix, 26, wearing ...
QUEENS, NY
#Vehicles#Thefts#Property Crime#Rye Police
Craig Thomas, 41, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 1329 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, shot at the intersection of E. 214th Street and Wilson Avenue, within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 41-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with...
BRONX, NY
Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
BRONX, NY
Boy's arm severed by R train while trying to subway surf

NEW YORK -- A 15-year-old boy lost his arm when he and friends were reportedly trying to subway surf Monday in Queens. MTA officials have been warning younger passengers against the risky trend of subway surfing, which is gaining popularity on social media, CBS2's Christina Fan reported. The blood-stained platform at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights station was a gruesome reminder of the dangerous consequences. "They just don't understand the meaning of life. That's what the problem is with a lot of these young people who are doing this kind of moronic, ridiculous thing," said Everett Jennings, of Rego Park. According to police, the 15-year-old and three...
QUEENS, NY
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: BAR FIGHT LEADS TO AN UNCONSCIOUS MALE

Emergency personnel are responding to Captain Hooks on the 1300 block of the Boulevard for a fight where a male is unconscious and the assailant fled the scene on foot heading east on Kearny. The assailant is wearing tan shorts and a red shirt No additional description or information is available at this time. Should additional information be released, we will update our page.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

