Rye residents urged to lock doors after attempted car thefts

Rye Police urge residents to lock car doors 00:30

RYE, N.Y. -- Police are urging Rye residents to lock their doors.

Investigators released a surveillance image of a man they say tried to open the back door of a home on Horton Street early Wednesday morning.

They say the same man has been caught on camera trying to enter several parked cars in the area.

Police say more than 70 vehicles have been stolen from residents' driveways and 55 have been broken into since 2020. All the vehicles were unlocked with the keys left inside.