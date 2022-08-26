Read full article on original website
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Xenia Daily Gazette
Week 2 recaps: Greeneview, Cedarville get wins
JAMESTOWN — Greeneview got a big non-conference win in its home opener, and showed some resolve at the same time. The Rams beat Waynesville 38-35 one week after the Spartans defeated the defending D-IV state champions. But it let a big lead slip away in the process. Going up...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Bellbrook golf sets two school records
The Golden Eagles boys golf team had two school records set against Waynesville on Monday. The team won the match 146-182 at its home course of Sugar Valley Golf Club’s back nine for a +2 perfomance and get a new team scoring record. Bellbrook was led by Andrew Magill,...
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show. Georgetown police bodycam video showing Browning failing a field sobriety test is embedded in its entirety below. Browning, who pitched for the Reds from...
Xenia Daily Gazette
CSU opens season in Black College Football Hall of Fame game
WILBERFORCE — The 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic Weekend returns to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Sunday when the Central State University Marauders take on the Winston-Salem State University Rams at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Marauders dominated Black...
sports360az.com
Hamilton High School Wins Appeal, Eligible For 2022 Football Playoffs
The Hamilton Huskies football program can take a breath. On Tuesday morning, the AIA met for over an hour to discuss Hamilton’s postseason ban appeal. After that discussion and one regarding Queen Creek baseball’s appeal, the board decided to rescind the postseason ban for both programs. Some players...
countynewsonline.org
Another Dillman hits the jackpot Saturday – Arcanum student wins opening heat
GREENVILLE- When it comes to the annual demolition derby at the Great Darke County Fair, the name Dillman is synonymous in the event. The 2022 edition will go down with a bit of a twist though. The winner of the opening heat was a Dillman. Not so unusual but this...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
wnewsj.com
Mason aces 17 during charity event
Keith Mason had a hole-in-one during the inaugural Health Alliance of Clinton County Charity Golf Classic at the Elks 797 Golf Course on July 23. Mason aced No. 17 at the Elks.
Your Radio Place
Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
earnthenecklace.com
Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?
Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
dayton.com
August business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 3 closings, 3 moves, 5 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. Retail giant could become one of Montgomery County’s largest employers. Amazon, one of the world’s largest retailers, could become one of Montgomery County’s largest private employers when it opens...
Eleven Warriors
The 10 Biggest Questions Surrounding Ohio State
Ohio State is six days away from being the focus of the college football world. The Buckeyes have the most intriguing matchup nationwide in Week 1, with two top-five teams coming to Ohio Stadium. OSU hopes to set the tone with a season-opening win over Notre Dame and end the year lifting college football’s most coveted trophy for the first time in eight years.
'I'm the oldest fella doing this job': Ohio State Redcoat reflects on over 5 decades of service
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No one who enters Ohio Stadium can get to their seat without encountering at least one Redcoat. It takes 500 of them to make game days run like clockwork. And most of those who have entered the Shoe in the past 50 years have passed by John Austin.
Fox 19
OSP: 1 dead in Warren County crash
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a crash in Warren County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of OH-48 and OH-73 between Springboro and Waynesville. The victim is Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, OSP...
UPDATE: Springfield Commission declares day in honor of fallen Clark County deputy
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @7 p.m.:. Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland officially declared July 24 as Deputy Matthew Yates Day each year in Springfield. “The community is deeply moved and deeply hurt by what happened,” Mayor Warren Copeland said. “Matthew was a great young man. He was a valuable asset...
Car crashes into home in central Ohio, killing man on porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man sitting on his porch was killed Monday evening when a car driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into the home, the State Highway Patrol says. Cody Jordan, 27, of Chillicothe, was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center after the crash but died of...
dayton.com
Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74
Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano, died Monday at age 74. His daughter, Cassaundra Spaziani, told Dayton.com he had a mild heart attack three weeks ago and died from complications. Giovanni’s, known as one of the region’s longest-established restaurants, was founded in 1953. Spaziani...
miamivalleytoday.com
Cleveland Street fire destroys house
PIQUA — A Monday evening structure fire caused extensive damage to a home in Shawnee in Piqua. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Piqua Fire Department. Piqua Fire units, along with Troy and Covington Fire Departments, responded to a home at 225 Cleveland St.,...
Why Ohio’s flags are at half-staff on Aug. 31
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Ohio’s flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor those who have died of a drug overdose. The mandate that Ohio’s public buildings and grounds fly flags at half-staff from sunrise until sunset coincides with the state’s annual recognition of Ohio Overdose Awareness Day on August […]
dayton.com
Sale of family business called a Kettering ‘staple’ stirs emotions
KETTERING — Charley Schuerholz grew up alongside his parents’ printing equipment, which was a part of his family’s home many years before he was. Not surprisingly, the decision to sell the printing company that evolved from a hobby of Bill and Ivy Schuerholz in the 1940s wasn’t an easy one.
