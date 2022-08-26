ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Xenia Daily Gazette

Week 2 recaps: Greeneview, Cedarville get wins

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview got a big non-conference win in its home opener, and showed some resolve at the same time. The Rams beat Waynesville 38-35 one week after the Spartans defeated the defending D-IV state champions. But it let a big lead slip away in the process. Going up...
JAMESTOWN, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Bellbrook golf sets two school records

The Golden Eagles boys golf team had two school records set against Waynesville on Monday. The team won the match 146-182 at its home course of Sugar Valley Golf Club’s back nine for a +2 perfomance and get a new team scoring record. Bellbrook was led by Andrew Magill,...
BELLBROOK, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

CSU opens season in Black College Football Hall of Fame game

WILBERFORCE — The 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic Weekend returns to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Sunday when the Central State University Marauders take on the Winston-Salem State University Rams at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Marauders dominated Black...
WILBERFORCE, OH
sports360az.com

Hamilton High School Wins Appeal, Eligible For 2022 Football Playoffs

The Hamilton Huskies football program can take a breath. On Tuesday morning, the AIA met for over an hour to discuss Hamilton’s postseason ban appeal. After that discussion and one regarding Queen Creek baseball’s appeal, the board decided to rescind the postseason ban for both programs. Some players...
HAMILTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

Mason aces 17 during charity event

Keith Mason had a hole-in-one during the inaugural Health Alliance of Clinton County Charity Golf Classic at the Elks 797 Golf Course on July 23. Mason aced No. 17 at the Elks.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?

Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
DAYTON, OH
Eleven Warriors

The 10 Biggest Questions Surrounding Ohio State

Ohio State is six days away from being the focus of the college football world. The Buckeyes have the most intriguing matchup nationwide in Week 1, with two top-five teams coming to Ohio Stadium. OSU hopes to set the tone with a season-opening win over Notre Dame and end the year lifting college football’s most coveted trophy for the first time in eight years.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

OSP: 1 dead in Warren County crash

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a crash in Warren County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of OH-48 and OH-73 between Springboro and Waynesville. The victim is Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, OSP...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74

Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano, died Monday at age 74. His daughter, Cassaundra Spaziani, told Dayton.com he had a mild heart attack three weeks ago and died from complications. Giovanni’s, known as one of the region’s longest-established restaurants, was founded in 1953. Spaziani...
FAIRBORN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Cleveland Street fire destroys house

PIQUA — A Monday evening structure fire caused extensive damage to a home in Shawnee in Piqua. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Piqua Fire Department. Piqua Fire units, along with Troy and Covington Fire Departments, responded to a home at 225 Cleveland St.,...
PIQUA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why Ohio’s flags are at half-staff on Aug. 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Ohio’s flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor those who have died of a drug overdose. The mandate that Ohio’s public buildings and grounds fly flags at half-staff from sunrise until sunset coincides with the state’s annual recognition of Ohio Overdose Awareness Day on August […]
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Sale of family business called a Kettering ‘staple’ stirs emotions

KETTERING — Charley Schuerholz grew up alongside his parents’ printing equipment, which was a part of his family’s home many years before he was. Not surprisingly, the decision to sell the printing company that evolved from a hobby of Bill and Ivy Schuerholz in the 1940s wasn’t an easy one.
KETTERING, OH

